KINGFIELD — For nearly a decade, Julia Bouwsma has directed the Webster Library, transforming it into a vital community hub while also serving as Maine’s Poet Laureate, a role she was appointed to in 2021. Bouwsma is the sixth person to hold the title, following Stuart Kestenbaum, Wesley McNair, Betsy Sholl, Baron Wormser and Kate Barnes.

“Webster Library is a small nonprofit with limited resources, but we are always adapting and extremely committed to growing and changing to meet the evolving needs of our community,” Bouwsma said.

Under her leadership, the library transitioned from a paper card catalog to a digital system, expanded its operating hours, and introduced enhanced programming for adults and children. A weekly tech-help drop-in program is among its most popular offerings, held Thursdays from 4 to 6 p.m.

“This program is part of the Greater Franklin Digital Literacy Initiative, which is a collaboration between Greater Franklin Economic and Community Development, Franklin County Adult Education and Spruce Mountain Adult Education,” Bouwsma said. “We are delighted to be a host site for this wonderful program and encourage everyone in our community to come visit us for assistance with technology support and skills.”

The library is also a valuable resource for homeschool families, offering access to its collection, interlibrary loans and printing services. Bouwsma encouraged homeschool families to reach out directly for support. “We invite any homeschooling families in the Kingfield area to reach out to us directly about your programming or materials needs, and we will do our best to try to accommodate,” she said.

For young readers, Hank the therapy dog provides a unique opportunity to practice literacy skills in a judgment-free environment. “Hank is the newest therapy dog to regularly visit Webster Library, but we’ve been offering this program for a few years now,” Bouwsma said. “It’s a great chance for beginning readers to practice their reading skills by reading to a nonjudgmental canine audience [who is also very soft and enjoys getting some pats along with hearing a story].”

“Hank visits the library for an hour several times a month,” she continued. “Visits are always announced in the Webster Library Facebook group, and patrons young and old can come to the library and read him a book or just spend a little time with him. Hank is calm and sweet and always eager for some love or a cookie!”

The annual Letters to Santa event Dec. 15 brought holiday cheer to families, with activities including holiday stories, crafts and letter writing with a special mailbox connecting to the North Pole. Bouwsma said they provide the materials for writing a letter to Santa, as well as a special mailbox with direct access to the North Pole.

Bouwsma emphasized the library’s role as a welcoming space for the entire community, particularly during colder months. “Our library is very warm and cozy, has a lovely gas fireplace and we are able to provide games, puzzles, coloring supplies, and coffee/tea,” she said. Residents are welcome to stay as long as they need during the library’s hours.

Volunteer efforts are crucial to maintaining the library’s services and upkeep, Bouwsma said, noting the importance of community involvement. “As a small nonprofit library, we love our volunteers and will take all the help we can get; with everything from programming to yard and building maintenance!” she said

Currently, the library is seeking donations for its food pantry and preparing for a January calendar raffle fundraiser. “We have some amazing prizes on offer [everything from cash to gift certificates for local restaurants to firewood to water skiing lessons], and we are so grateful for the many businesses and individuals who have donated to make this raffle possible,” Bouwsma said.

Looking ahead, the library is developing a strategic plan to guide its growth over the next few years. “As part of this process, we will be offering a survey in the coming weeks to collect community feedback and help us understand how we can best serve our community going forward,” she said.

Through her work as Poet Laureate and librarian, Bouwsma continues to enrich the cultural and educational life of Kingfield. “One of the really special things about Maine is its proliferation of small libraries,” she said. “Each one is special and unique and in many ways, they really are the hearts of our small towns.”

