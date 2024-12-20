The Western Mountains Baptist Church invites the community to celebrate the reason for the season at WMBC. Come enjoy the “Children’s Nativity Play” on Monday, Dec. 23, at 6 p.m. Children and adults have been preparing and practicing for weeks. Props and costumes have been lovingly and skillfully made for all to admire. This festive evening includes cocoa, cookies and more. WMBC is located at 928 Carrabassett Road (Rt. 27) in New Portland. For more information call 265-2557 or www.westernmountainschurch.org. The play begins at 6 p.m. Come early and stay late. SUBMITTED