Franklin County Animal Shelter is a non-profit no-kill animal shelter focused on providing temporary care and shelter to stray, homeless, and abandoned animals within our community. Several hundred cats, dogs, and small animals come through the shelter’s doors each year.

The lobby, kitten, and available adult cat rooms are open to the public Monday to Saturday, Noon to 4 p.m. and they are performing dog adoptions by appointment. Please call 207-778-2638 during our office hours to schedule.

New to the shelter is their online shop, which is now live, and ready to take your order! They are offering a collection called “Peace Love & Rescue“, and offer t-shirts, hoodies, magnets, stickers, mugs and more at reasonable prices! Until the holidays, they even have some festive designs that would make great gifts. Each season will have new designs to choose from, and all profits go directly to FCAS. You can find the shop at their website, by clicking the link in the menu at https://fcanimalshelter.org/

Holiday Hideaways “Santa Lost His Elves” is a printable download seek-and-find game that encourages creativity and play for families and all ages. By going to our “Give” page on our website, you can find the “Download PDF” PayPal button to donate a minimum of $5 and receive the PDF file to print and play. The Holiday Hideaways games are also seasonal, and there will be a pet-themed version in the new year! It’s a great incentive for your Paypal donations, and a fun addition to holiday get-togethers, classroom parties, or just a fun activity on a snow day.

Rumples – Rumples the cat is a beautiful boy with black fur and yellow eyes that love to gaze down at you from high places. He has a shortened tail from previous injury, and likes to keep to himself, but loves human affection in short bursts. He is a true cat, giving off a superior air and finding his own way around the shelter, tolerating other cats. We’re not sure if he likes dogs, but he is well-socialized with people of all ages. He was brought to us in July, so he is ready to find his forever home as soon as possible! Come visit Rumples and the other cats anytime during our open hours!

Emerson – Emerson is a velvety grey bully mix lady who is very excited to find a home where she can be the only pet, and without children. Her best friend will love engaging in raucous play, and parallel hangouts, where she can coexist without lots of touching. She will require lots of treats and will work her skills for them. She has her quirks, but once she settles in and feels safe, she’ll give you affection on her own terms. Make an appointment to meet Emerson today!

