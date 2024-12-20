CHESTERVILLE — State Rep. Stephan Bunker, D-Farmington, spoke to the Select Board during Thursday’s meeting to outline his legislative priorities and encourage residents to engage with him on state issues.

Bunker, who won his seat by a single vote, emphasized his commitment to accessibility and transparency. “I want to make sure I do my best to earn the interest and respect of everybody,” he said. “The town clerk has my email address and I’m here to listen.”

Appointed to the Criminal Justice and Public Safety Committee and the Agriculture, Conservation and Forestry Committee, Bunker said he looks forward to leveraging his experience to address legislative matters. “That has been my background for 50 years, so I am looking forward to the topics that come up,” he said.

The representative urged residents to submit legislative ideas by Jan. 10, while stressing the need for focus.

“If anything needs a legislative bill, let me know so we can talk about it, get an LD number, and have that go through the process,” Bunker said. “I am not encouraging excessive LDs. That’s been a challenge. The last session, 2,000 pieces of legislation went by.”

Bunker highlighted opportunities for public involvement in legislative discussions. “You can send in written testimony, you can go in-person, or you can testify via remote for folks that may not be able to get there,” he said. “Let me know if you see legislation being proposed and have a position on it or suggestions.”

Advertisement

Turning to fiscal matters, Bunker stressed the importance of maintaining state funding commitments, including revenue sharing and school funding.

“My goal is to get my colleagues to at least maintain the promises we made in the last legislative session,” he said. These promises include continuing 5% revenue sharing, 55% local school funding, tuition-free community college and universal school lunches. “I am hoping we can hold and maintain all of those and wait to see what goes on from there.”

He also noted concerns about the state’s financial outlook. “At the last session, they set aside a modest $900,000 in the rainy day fund for unforeseen circumstances,” Bunker said. “We’ve gotten some early indications from revenue projections that seem to be on the plus side, but they’re very small pluses at this point in time.”

Board Chairperson Eric Hilton raised concerns about the state’s Office of New Americans, which was established to help integrate immigrants into Maine’s workforce and communities. Hilton described the initiative as “controversial” and questioned its impact on small towns like Chesterville.

The ONA was created under an executive order signed by Gov. Janet Mills in August 2023, with the goal of strengthening Maine’s economy by incorporating immigrants into the workforce and communities. The office focuses on areas such as English language acquisition, workforce pathways and supporting entrepreneurs. The plan also includes a four-person office and a 19-member advisory council to guide the integration process.

Hilton expressed concerns about the program’s scope and the potential strain on municipal resources. He said Chesterville and other small towns are already dealing with limited resources and warned that adding more burdens could overwhelm them.

Advertisement

“The town is like a boat already full,” Hilton said, “and adding more weight risks sinking it.”

Hilton directly urged Bunker to share these concerns with Mills, saying, “Tell Janet if you can, hold off on the small towns, they are suffering now.”

Bunker agreed that municipalities face challenges in managing resources. “General assistance can only go so far,” he said. He pledged to communicate the town’s concerns to state officials and to keep residents informed about legislative developments.

The next Select Board meeting is scheduled for Jan. 2, at 6:30 p.m.

Copy the Story Link