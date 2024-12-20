CARRABASSETT VALLEY — The Silver Circus is a high-energy, one-man circus show that is perfect for family audiences. This is a great way to create a sense of community and social togetherness.

How do you do something as big as a circus when you’re only one person? Find out on December 28 at 4:30 p.m. In The Silver Circus, Andrew explores the concept of perseverance as he is faced with the daunting task of presenting a full circus show all by himself. The show touches on many important themes including, self confidence, overcoming obstacles, and dealing with failure.

Featuring spectacular magic, juggling, physical comedy, and tons of audience participation, Andrew presents a one-of-a-kind exhibition of skill and comedy. By adapting techniques and themes from the new vaudeville clowns, Andrew has created a masterpiece of modern performance for every age level.

Please join us at the Carrabassett Valley Public Library & Community Center, 3209 Carrabassett Drive in Carrabassett Valley, for The Silver Circus with Variety Artist Andrew Silver, on Saturday, December 28 at 4:30 p.m. Free and open to the public!

