LIVERMORE FALLS — A poignant memorial and homeless awareness event was held on a cold Saturday afternoon at the town gazebo, organized by Livermore Falls resident Laurel Merchant.

The gathering honored the memory of Brett Staples, who lost his life Aug. 6 in a Portland train wreck, while drawing attention to the pressing issue of homelessness in the local community.

Merchant, 53, who has experienced homelessness herself, described the event as the first of its kind in Livermore Falls.

“This is the very first time that anybody has talked about homelessness or held a memorial for anyone who has died on the streets in our town,” she said. Merchant chose the gazebo as the venue for its outdoor setting, aiming to give attendees a glimpse into the daily realities faced by those without shelter.

“The reason I am having this is for the memory of Brett Staples and to raise awareness of homelessness in our own town,” Merchant explained.

Merchant began by thanking attendees for their presence. “Thank you all for coming to honor the memory of Brett Staples and to raise awareness of our homelessness,” she said. “Brett Staples was a good person, a fisherman, a son, a nephew, brother, and friend. He was also homeless. He tragically lost his life when he was struck by a train.”

Merchant’s speech highlighted the urgent need for resources to support the homeless population in the area.

“There are 25 to 30 people out on the street in Livermore Falls that is documented. There are more undocumented,” she stated. She also referenced national statistics, noting that over 465,000 people experience homelessness in the United States annually, according to U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development data.

Merchant called for the establishment of a warming and cooling center and a local shelter. “We need something for these people in this town, not to send them to another town,” she urged. Recognizing the challenges of addressing homelessness in a rural area, she emphasized that the problem exists everywhere. “Whether we are in a big city or in a small town like ours, there needs to be more done.”

Reflecting on her personal journey, Merchant shared, “Being disabled from birth and then becoming homeless was the hardest thing I ever experienced. It’s hard to get a job when you’re homeless because you need an address for everything that you do in life.”

The event also served as a platform to encourage community engagement. “If I can get just one person to sit at that table for supper that night and talk about the homeless situation in our community that is what I’m looking for,” Merchant said. “People that are homeless are human beings. These are people just like you and me who have dignity and dreams.”

Merchant expressed gratitude for the opportunity to organize the event and emphasized her lifelong connection to Livermore Falls. “I grew up here,” she said. “I went to school here. I am not saying anything negative about this town, but we need to address these problems.”

Livermore Falls police Chief Ibrahim “Abe” Haroon addressed the crowd, shedding light on the challenges faced by vulnerable individuals in the community.

Haroon also reminded attendees that law enforcement is available 24/7 to assist and pointed to resources such as dialing 211 for help. He noted the Police Department’s heated lobby as a place where individuals can seek support.

Merchant encouraged those in need to reach out to Western Maine Community Action’s homeless services team at 207-645-3764, assuring that support is available. She also challenged attendees to reflect on their own ability to survive a night in the cold, concluding, “Together we can make a difference.”

