FARMINGTON — Four new dispatch consoles will be purchased for the Franklin County Regional Communications Center at 124 County Way.

Franklin County commissioners on Dec. 17 approved using $35,000 from a communications department reserve account to supplement the $61,857 the communications center will receive from the county’s share of the American Rescue Plan Act. The total cost for the consoles is $91,858, center Director Brad Timberlake said.

The new consoles, which are like desks, are more ergonomic and hold equipment better, he said.

Commissioners will change their meeting times, starting at 10 a.m. on Jan. 7, upstairs at the county courthouse at 129 Main St. The meetings could fluctuate to some night meetings and different locations, but the new commission will make that decision.

Five commissioners were elected in November. New commissioners Tom Saviello of Wilton will represent District 1, Fenwick Fowler of Farmington will represent District 2, Tom Skolfield of Weld will represent District 3, Bob Carlton of Freeman Township will represent District 4 and Jeffrey Gilbert of Jay will represent District 5.

It is the first time the county will have five commissioners representing five new districts. Previously there were three commissioners representing three districts.

County Administrator Amy Bernard announced Dec. 17 that Sara Bickford of Embden, the county deputy director of the Emergency Management Agency, has submitted her resignation. Her last day is Dec. 31.

Commissioners approved a job description for hiring a new EMA deputy director. Prior to this, the director and deputy director job descriptions were combined.

Among the duties are assisting with planning, organization and doing Emergency Management Agency activities.

They also voted to sign a memorandum of understanding with the Teamsters Union representing dispatchers, and the Fraternal Order of Police representing deputies, to split the cost of the 1% contribution to the Maine Paid Family and Medical Leave Act. Unionized dispatchers at the Regional Communications Center and sheriff’s deputies will pay 0.5% and the county will pay the remaining 0.5% beginning Jan. 1, 2025.

The cost split for nonunion employees was approved in November. Commissioners authorized staff to open bargaining with the unions for cost sharing for union workers and the county.

Bernard also congratulated Sgt. Jesse Clement on his promotion to sergeant in December.

