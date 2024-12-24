Feb. Winners of the Veterans of Foreign Wars Patriot’s Pen essay contest recognized Jan. 28 at Post 3335 in Jay are, from left, front, Spruce Mountain Middle School students Madelyn Rowley, Melody Hubble, Jailinn Fortin, Avery Cook and Landyn Anthony. With them are, from left, Post 3335 Auxiliary President Gail Dube, VFW District 9 Auxiliary President Crystal McKay, Post 3335 Commander Rick Merrill, VFW District 9 Commander Richard Hatch, South Paris VFW Post 9797 Commander Teresa Drag, Post 3335 auxiliary program Co-chairman Kim Cote, and Rumford VFW Post 1614 Commander Hal Watson. Pam Harnden/Livermore Falls Advertiser
Kyle Wonser, a science educator from Chewonki Foundation shows the audience a real lynx fur Thursday, June 20, at the Treat Memorial Library in Livermore Falls. Rebecca Richard/Franklin Journal
Spruce Mountain High School Envirothon Team Green members from left Leah Burgess, Hannah Dube, Lily Fortier, Brenden Veilleux and Natalie Furka try to determine what specimens are Wednesday morning, May 1, at the aquatics station during the Southwest Region Envirothon held at French Falls Park in Jay. The team won the competition and will compete at the state competition later this month. Pam Harnden/Livermore Falls Advertiser
The Spruce Mountain Elementary School fifth grade chorus performs Wednesday evening, May 15, during the spring concert held at Spruce Mountain Middle School in Jay. Pam Harnden/Livermore Falls Advertiser
Hamblin “Ham” Allen, 102, is recognized April 8 as the oldest person in Jay. Donna M. Perry/Sun Journal
Rachel Hesseltine adds to the materials found Saturday morning, May 4, while cleaning along Valley Road in Chesterville. Twisted Tea materials are the most common items found, she said. She tries to do the annual cleanup before it gets too warm and the bugs too thick. Pam Harnden/Livermore Falls Advertiser
Second grade student Evelynn Metivier adds cherries April 12 to finish off Principal Michael Glynn as an ice cream sundae at Spruce Mountain Primary School in Livermore. Students read more than 7,000 books during the Reading is Sweet challenge as part of Read Across America in March. Their reward was covering him with melted ice cream, sauces, whipped cream, sprinkles and cherries. Pam Harnden/Livermore Falls Advertiser
Student representatives from left Skylar Condon and Avery Ryder sing the National Anthem after the Regional School Unit 73 board of directors meeting Thursday night, March 14 at the Spruce Mountain High School cafeteria in Jay. Pam Harnden/Livermore Falls Advertiser
Mary Moulton, right, celebrates her one hundredth birthday with friends and family on Saturday, March 2. The centenarian was beaming with energy as she was surrounded by loved ones. Brian Ponce/Franklin Journal
Midafternoon Friday, March 8, the Androscoggin River surges near the POW/MIA Remembrance Bridge and Riley Road in Jay. The National Weather Service reported that the Androscoggin River reached flood stage, 13 feet, at 4:30 a.m. Friday. The river was expected to crest that afternoon before more predicted precipitation over the weekend. Pam Harnden/Livermore Falls Advertiser
On Thursday, Feb. 15, students at Spruce Mountain Primary School in Livermore showed off the projects they made to represent the 100th day of school. Students were asked to use 100 of the same type of item in their design. This one uses toothpicks and popsicle sticks. Submitted photo
Conner Vradenburgh at left and Jace Giroux watch a basket being made during warm-ups Saturday afternoon, Feb. 24, at the Area Youth Sports building in Livermore Falls. AYS boys basketball games started Feb. 10 and continue through March 16. Games are held mid-morning through mid-afternoon on Saturday. Pam Harnden/Livermore Falls Advertiser
Country Square Quilters members, from left, Carol Boynton of Wilton, Sharon Huff of Jay and Debra Breton of Jay work Feb. 13 on a runner at Bean’s Corner Baptist Church in Jay. The group organized March 9, 1989. Pam Harnden/Livermore Falls Advertiser
Code Black performs during a family and friends exhibition Sunday afternoon, Jan. 28, at the Area Youth Sports building in Livermore Falls. The group for youth ages 10-18 is part of Revolution Rec Cheer. Pam Harnden/Livermore Falls Advertiser
Lou Lyman holds a photo of the couple’s 45th wedding anniversary while his wife, Linda looks on Friday morning, Feb. 9, at their home in Livermore. They were married June 1, 1968. Pam Harnden/Livermore Falls Advertiser
Spruce Mountain High School Class of 2024 marshals Anna Plourde at left and Hailey Jackson lead their classmates Thursday morning, June 6, during a walk through of the elementary school in Jay. The senior class visited the middle, elementary and primary schools prior to graduation on Sunday. Pam Harnden/Livermore Falls Advertiser
Fifth grade students from left Reese Mason, Walker Michaud, Noah Curtis and Nick Poland use sensors to determine the amount of water plants need Wednesday morning, May 29, at Spruce Mountain Elementary School in Jay. Pam Harnden/Livermore Falls Advertiser
Pam Manter, left, and Gail Dube, both members of the Jay Veterans of Foreign Wars Auxiliary place a wreath Monday morning, May 27, at the Brettuns Memorial in Livermore. Pam Harnden/Livermore Falls Advertiser
Pharmacist Steve Maki climbs steps Saturday afternoon, June 1, prior to making his way up the Jay Fire Rescue truck’s ladder during the 15-year celebration for Spruce Mountain Pharmacy at 148 Main Street in Jay. Also seen from left are pharmacy technician Steve Eng, firefighter Carl Beaudette and firefighter Brian Harbaugh. Pam Harnden/Livermore Falls Advertiser
Purple with lighter streaks take over the night sky Friday evening, May 10, during a display of the northern lights on Old Jay Hill Road in North Jay. Jessi Harnden photo
Cory Veilleux, a police officer with Jay Police Department answers a question Tuesday afternoon, May 7, during Painting with Police at Spruce Mountain Elementary School in Jay. Students seen clockwise from lower left are Marc Webster, Jeremy Martin, Paityn Welch, Blake Davis and Bentley Witham. Pam Harnden/Livermore Falls Advertiser
Residents Susan Schell and her husband Michael Cooper add matting to animal artwork Saturday morning, May 4, at the David Archer Town Hall in Chesterville. Pam Harnden/Livermore Falls Advertiser
Rob Taylor, a science teacher at Spruce Mountain High School and Envirothon advisor shows the Envirothon Core Manual and a Biltmore Stick that are included in Envirothon starter kits on Wednesday, May 1, during the Southwest Regional Envirothon held at French Falls Park in Jay. The kits are available to 20 schools or youth programs that agree to form a team and compete in a regional competition next year. Pam Harnden/Livermore Falls Advertiser
Ballot clerk Tammy Gray, right, watches Tuesday as Christina LaPointe’s school budget ballot is entered into the voting machine at the Livermore Falls Fire Station. LaPointe’s children, Josiah LaPointe and Allyannah Wilsey, stand with her. April 24 Pam Harnden/Livermore Falls Advertiser
Seven-year old Hendrix Perkins at left and his brother Tommy Perkins, 12, both of Livermore look through eclipse glasses Monday afternoon, April 8, at French Falls Park in Jay. Several other people are seen heading out on a trail leading to the Androscoggin River during the Great American Eclipse Party. Pam Harnden/Livermore Falls Advertiser
Spruce Mountain High School freshman Morgan McDaniel, right, uses a model Monday to show Landon Bacon, 10, of Turner what happens during an eclipse at French Falls Family Recreation Park in Jay April 8. Members of the school’s Envirothon team held demonstrations during the Great American Eclipse Party. Daryn Slover/Sun Journal
On Friday afternoon, March 8, Muriel Bowerman of Livermore talks on the phone with her son Mike during the Livermore town report dedication announcement. The report is dedicated to Bowerman. Pam Harnden/Livermore Falls Advertiser
With temperatures near 50 degrees, horses laze the afternoon away Sunday, March 3, on Old Jay Hill Road in North Jay. Pam Harnden/Livermore Falls Advertiser
The former Otis paper mill in Jay, seen Feb. 6, is being demolished one section at a time. John Clark III of Farmingdale, owner of several scrap metal recycling facilities, formed MAC Development to purchase the property in 2015 with the intent of removing the mill buildings, some of which were in Livermore Falls next to the Androscoggin River. The mill, once the home to Wausau Paper, closed in 2009. Before that it was International Paper Co., which built its Androscoggin Paper Mill on Riley Road in Jay the mid-1960s. February. Donna M. Perry/Sun Journal.
Theresa Besson of Chesterville is seen sitting in a 1925 Ford which is the same age as she is. Besson turned 99 on Friday, Jan. 26. Submitted photo
