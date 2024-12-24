People of all ages had a chance to vote for their favorite decorated Christmas tree during the 10th annual Festival of Trees on Dec. 6. Bruce Farrin/Rumford Falls Times
From left, Diane Mitchell, Easton Palmer and Mary Duchesne of Dirigo Divas and Company work on selling food items during the Festival of Trees in support of the Dempsey Center. Bruce Farrin/Rumford Falls Times
At the art table, Kora Senn, 10, of Rumford, and Dane Daigle, 5, of Peru, draw Christmas trees during the annual Festival of Trees for a chance to win a box of art supplies from Mr. Brent. Bruce Farrin/Rumford Falls Times
Decisions, decisions. These people voted on their favorite trees and later enjoyed the caroling and music. The event was hosted by Beautify Rumford and the River Valley Chamber of Commerce. Bruce Farrin/Rumford Falls Times
The traditional reading of ‘Twas the Night Before Christmas’ by Rumford School Resource Officer Doug Maifeld. Bruce Farrin/Rumford Falls Times
Oliver Bulger, with his mom, Connie Money, visits with Santa (Dave Saphier, 40th year) and his Elf (Ernie Peare) and receives a gift bag with a book during the Festival of Trees. Bruce Farrin/Rumford Falls Times
Christmas music sung by Tammy Schmersal-Burgess during the Festival of Trees. Bruce Farrin/Rumford Falls Times