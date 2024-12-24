People of all ages had a chance to vote for their favorite decorated Christmas tree during the 10th annual Festival of Trees on Dec. 6. Bruce Farrin/Rumford Falls Times

From left, Diane Mitchell, Easton Palmer and Mary Duchesne of Dirigo Divas and Company work on selling food items during the Festival of Trees in support of the Dempsey Center. Bruce Farrin/Rumford Falls Times

At the art table, Kora Senn, 10, of Rumford, and Dane Daigle, 5, of Peru, draw Christmas trees during the annual Festival of Trees for a chance to win a box of art supplies from Mr. Brent. Bruce Farrin/Rumford Falls Times

Decisions, decisions. These people voted on their favorite trees and later enjoyed the caroling and music. The event was hosted by Beautify Rumford and the River Valley Chamber of Commerce. Bruce Farrin/Rumford Falls Times

The traditional reading of ‘Twas the Night Before Christmas’ by Rumford School Resource Officer Doug Maifeld. Bruce Farrin/Rumford Falls Times

Oliver Bulger, with his mom, Connie Money, visits with Santa (Dave Saphier, 40th year) and his Elf (Ernie Peare) and receives a gift bag with a book during the Festival of Trees. Bruce Farrin/Rumford Falls Times

Christmas music sung by Tammy Schmersal-Burgess during the Festival of Trees. Bruce Farrin/Rumford Falls Times

Comments are not available on this story.

filed under:
darkroom, photography, Rumford maine

Related Stories
Latest Articles