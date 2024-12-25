Supper

JAY — Frank L. Mitchell VFW Post 3335 meal for Friday, January 10 will feature Cabbage Roll Casserole, green beans , Caesar salad, red velvet cake. All meals served at 5 p.m. Eat in optional. On January 17, Turkey pot pie, pickled beets, Cole slaw, and chocolate cake. will be served.

January 24 is also Dance Night and the meal will be meatloaf, mashed potatoes, carrots, strawberry shortcake for dessert. Dine and dance $20. Dance only $10. Doors open at 5pm, eat in optional. Music by Country Fusion from 6 to 9 p.m.

On January 31, the meal will feature pizza casserole , salad, garlic bread, and dessert. Please call ahead to 897-2122 to reserve your meal by Thursday.

Copy the Story Link