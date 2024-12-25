VASSALBORO — On Friday, Dec. 20, 71 police cadets graduated from the Basic Law Enforcement Training Program (BLETP) at the Maine Criminal Justice Academy in Vassalboro, including Cory M. Veilleux of the Jay Police Department and Emma S. Stone of the Androscoggin County Sheriff’s Office

The BLETP is an 18-week residential training program that began in August with 74 cadets. 71 cadets will graduate Friday, making this the largest class in the Academy’s history and one of the largest groups of female graduates, with 15 women.

The 46th BLETP represents 39 State, Municipal, and County law enforcement agencies that span from Fort Kent to York.

