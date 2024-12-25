LIVERMORE FALLS —Sunday, December 22, 2024 service: At the Christmas Sunday Service at 10:30 a.m., Pastor Russ Thayer presented the Junior Sermon and the Christmas Sermon. Keyboards were played by Maggie Houlihan and Margaret Emery. Soloist Dianne Hirsh offered special music and the Worship Team will open the Service.

Tuesday, December 24, 2024: Christmas Eve Service at 6 p.m. There will be lots of music, many carols to sing, and there will be three soloists for this joyous occasion: Pastor Thayer, Abigail Despres and Dianne Hirsh.

Sunday, December 29, 2024: Our last Worship Service with Pastor Thayer! He will be retiring at the end of this month and returning to live in Topsham with his wife, Carol. The Thayer’s have brought a wonderful ministry to our church and our community and they will be sorely missed!

Announcements:

1. For the Food Cupboard, this month, we are collecting peanut butter. In January , we will collect canned soup.

2. Adult Sunday School meets each Sunday at 9:30 a.m.

3. Bible Study meets each Wednesday at 10 a.m. (except Christmas Day!).

4. The next Soap ‘N More Store will open on Saturday, December 28 at 9 a.m. A Free Lunch will be offered at 11 a.m.

5. The next Hymnsing will take place on Sunday, January 26 at 8 p.m.

6. The Annual “Souper Bowl Sunday will be February 9. This will be a fundraiser for our local Food Cupboard. There will be a sign-up sheet to list your favorite soup you will bring to share.

