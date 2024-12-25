Husson



BANGOR — Margaret Sawyer of Livermore Falls, has been named to Husson University Online’s Honors for term four of the 2023-2024 academic year. Sawyer is enrolled in Husson’s online BS Business and Professional Studies program. Courses for full-time online undergraduate students are offered over the course of seven weeks. This accelerated time frame provides adult learners with an opportunity to balance existing personal and professional commitments as they complete their studies.

