Glad Christmas greetings! Feliz Navidad! Mele Kalikimaka! May this moment of Christmas 2024 bring peace in your heart and may your light shine outwardly on all you meet and further into the world.

Christmas is a time that everyone can relate to, whether you are of a particular faith, no faith, or simply spiritual in your being. Indeed, not everyone is cheerful and blissful. Most of us undoubtedly have “all the feels” during the Christmas season. Each of us who endeavors to spread the light of the blessing that Jesus’ birth was we are supporting those who are not there in the thought of realizing that Jesus’ birth was a gift of love and that love is meant for everyone.

Last week, my girlfriend’s father passed. She took care of him (and before that, she cared for her mother) as he moved through the changes that declining health brings. While his absence leaves a hole in her heart, grief is a time of reflection and prosperity of memories, both of which I know she will endure. With icicle tears, I will sit and mourn her sadness.

Also, last week, another friend received the gift of the birth of her granddaughter. Mother and daughter are well, and there is joy in all homes involved. I rejoice that she has two grandchildren now, gifts of her heart’s desire.

These are two extreme examples of human life experiences, even as the world turns and is filled with other joys and sadness. Life is not only for the living but also for those who have passed and now visit us through sights, sounds, and memories carved into our hearts.

In my home, joy is present daily, even amidst the strife of everyday stresses. Heartful times with parents needing unanticipated extra care and offspring too many miles away to count co-mingle with the feelings of sweet anticipation of the granddaughters’ arrival this holiday time. They will bring their squeals of delight and rush to the Christmas tree to find the hidden pickle ornament before they shed their coats. Mistletoe kisses and snuggle bug hugs will rule the next several days.

Around the Christmas table, family and friends will gather to share old stories, roast beef, and even the occasional verbal jab of one granddaughter to another. Perhaps because of my past family memories, and despite some of them, I will be content to watch my words, say my prayers of gratitude, and, through my decorating, give a nod to those I love who have passed.

Christmas holds space for forgiving and nurturing each other and ourselves. It signals us to be watchful of our thoughts and careful in caring for others and ourselves. The world is not a perfect place. Our relationships require improvement, yet they can come together harmoniously like many pieces of a jigsaw puzzle when we allow the needed patience and guidance.

I wish you love, kindness, and companionship this Christmas. May it herald glad tidings, peace, and goodwill toward each other and every living thing. Amen.

