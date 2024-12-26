FARMINGTON — Selectmen at their meeting on Dec. 10 voted to accept a $442.90 donation for reusable holiday wreaths.

“Public Works arranged to have wreaths installed along the Center Bridge and also four wreaths on the poles in West Farmington that are set up to take banners that we don’t have banners on,” Town Manager Erica LaCroix said. “Josh [Bell, selectman chair] has generously agreed to pay for those items. These are reusable wreaths. They light up. We will be able to have them year over year.”

Selectmen needed to accept the monetary donation to pay for the wreaths, LaCroix noted.

“It’s very generous,” Selectman Matthew Smith said. All the decorations around town are pretty cool, he added.

The Franklin Journal attempted to get photos of the wreaths lit up on Sunday evening, Dec. 22, but no lights were visible.

“There is no power source at the bridge so they can’t be lit,” Public Works Foreman Jim Kiernan said on Monday morning. “They were hoping to be able to light them. The four at the park in West Farmington will light up. With storms and everything we haven’t gotten them up yet.”

