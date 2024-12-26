JANUARY

The year began with rainy weather. Weather conditions at the beginning of 2024 impacted ice skating rinks in the area, with two opening later than usual. “The wind was powerful, blew off the siding of the ice rink,” Mt. Blue State Park Director Casey Smedberg told The Franklin Journal. The rink was scheduled to open two weeks later.

Farmington selectmen on Jan. 9 approved using $35,444.46 in funds carried over from the 2023 Police Department’s personnel budget to purchase and install security cameras in the interview room at the police station at 116 Franklin Ave. The department’s previous cameras were inherited from Walmart and were no longer functioning correctly. They invested the money in a cloud-based system.

The Franklin Journal asked several questions of Erica LaCroix, who took over as Farmington town manager in mid-December 2022, regarding her decision to seek the position and what she brings to it. LaCroix said that she liked the appeal of the town, the community and diversity. She was nervous to work in a town meeting style of government for the first time, but she brought many strengths and goals to the table.

The Maine Department of Transportation announced that the bridge on Pond Road going over Wilson Stream in Wilton would be getting a replacement sometime in 2025. The project was estimated to be completed starting in June and ending sometime in November. The age and condition of the bridge were large factors in the decision.

Farmington selectmen on Jan. 9, approved transferring Recreation Department funds to two other accounts and accepted a $100 donation to be used by the department for supplies. The Hippach Field Reserve Account received $1,800 and Vehicles and Equipment received $2,000. Some of the money was used to make reparations after flooding.

Farmington selectmen were given an overview of the draft budget for 2024, initially up $762,719 or 5.3% over previous spending at their meeting on Jan. 23. The proposed budget with county and school taxes was about $15.15 million.

The Regional School Unit 9 [RSU 9] board of directors voted on Jan. 23, not to pursue the 2023 Clean School Bus Rebate program, which would provide a rebate towards electric school buses for every diesel bus that meets the criteria of the program. “The district would have to come up with $671,000 and my recommendation would be not to do this,” Elkington told the board. “It’s just too cost prohibitive at this time, especially when we’re looking at this future budget.”

FEBRUARY

The Town of Farmington hired KRT Appraisal to complete a full revaluation. Two public information sessions were set to be held in early April on the revaluation that will reflect market value as of April 1, 2025. The plan included five steps, one of which was collecting data from homeowners.

Multiple RSU 9 principals, reported the continued success of BARR [Building Asset, Reducing Risk] in their academic programs to the RSU 9 board of directors at their meeting on Jan. 23. Noticeable improvements were seen throughout the district, however there was a slight increase in failure rates.

Farmington selectmen, at their Jan. 23 meeting, authorized Town Manager Erica LaCroix to write a letter of support for Community Concepts’ affordable housing program. “Community Concepts, through the USDA-Rural Development program they provide funding for first time homeowners,” LaCroix said. “Specifically for low-income type housing. It doesn’t obligate the town to anything, adds our name as supporting the effort.”

Discovery of a brain tumor, unknown connections and a feel good story resulted from one stranger’s concern for someone he didn’t know. On Jan. 28, Jeff Mumma, 51, of Mercer wrote a post on the Farmington, Maine Area: News & Community Facebook page hoping to find the individual.

“On April 18, 2022, you followed me from Farmington where I work to Mercer to inform me that you called me into the police for erratically driving my truck. It shook me that that would happen so I had my wife take me to the ER because I was sober and was going to get my daughter,” Mumma wrote. A brain tumor pushing on the part of the brain that controls balance and judgment was discovered, he wrote.

RSU 9 Director Rich Ruhlin addressed the board at the meeting on Feb. 13, regarding previous discussions with the Mt. Blue High School All Sports Boosters in their efforts to fundraise money to replace the grass surface on Caldwell Field with synthetic turf, among other efforts. Ruhlin continued to say the boosters were “disappointed” and are “frustrated by the lack of clarity and direction” coming from the RSU 9 board of directors as to what they should be doing moving forward. The board voted to allow fundraising to begin.

Businesses along stretches of Main Street and Wilton Road in Farmington where flooding took place during the December 2023 storm experienced a wide array of damages and possible re-opening plans.

“There was probably well over four feet of water out back, eight to ten inches inside the store and garage,” said Jill Davis Boulette, one of the owners of Good Times Unlimited.

Farmington selectmen on Feb. 13 moved to pay $66,000 for a skid steer and $49,751.56 for a plow truck for the sewer/wastewater department after the flood damaged them. A plow truck also had to be replaced. The town was to receive $19,996 from insurance for the truck.

Farmington selectmen at the meeting on Feb. 13, heard Community Center roof restoration updates and discussed alternative uses for American Rescue Plan Act [ARPA] funds in case the roof project did not meet required deadlines. As the board figured out prices and searched for companies, time was running out.

MARCH

A request for a Credit Enhancement Agreement [CEA] for a proposed housing project would be considered at a future Selectboard meeting, it was decided at the Feb. 27 meeting. Avesta Housing was planning an affordable senior housing project called Edgewater at 126 Willow Springs Drive in Farmington. The request was put on hold.

RSU 9 Superintendent Christian Elkington shared a growing concern with the number of children in the care of their grandparents with the board of directors on Feb. 27. He shared an article that stated that grandparents that are in care of their grandchildren are met with high rates of food insecurity and SNAP participation, as well as having double the poverty rate of the general population of older adults. Elkington said that the school needs to be mindful of this.

Charlie Woodworth of the Franklin County Broadband Initiative told the Wilton Select Board on March 5 that joint investments in broadband were “coming to fruition.” Wilton closed a deal with Consolidated Communications Inc. [CCI] which would allow the company to take over the grant from the Maine Connectivity Authority [MCA] from Matrix Design Group. CCI announced it would be building the Fidium Fiber network in Wilton as well as Livermore, Livermore Falls, Chesterville, Dixfield, Fayette and Jay regions.

Lack of snow forced cancellation of some events planned for the Farmington Fire and Ice Festival. Sledding, tubing, sleigh and dog sled rides had to be deleted this year, John Moore, owner of Narrow Gauge Cinemas texted on March 5. “Just not enough snow,” he noted. Some planned events that still went on included cookie decorating, an ice sculpture demonstration, and a free movie.

The RSU 9 board of directors voted unanimously after an executive session on March 12 to name Joel Smith as the principal for Mt. Blue High School [MBHS] for the 2024-2025 school year. He was interim principal for a year after previous Principal Monique Poulin stepped up to become assistant superintendent of instruction, curriculum, and grants. Smith signed a two year contract.

Farmington selectmen on March 12 took no action on local contributions to a state retirement program for part-time firefighters. Length of Service Award Program [LOSAP] is a state and federal retirement program for part-time firefighters that municipalities may contribute to. Selectmen wanted more information before pursuing. Selectman Stephan Bunker was concerned that the longer they waited, the less benefits part-time firefighters would receive.

The Wilton Board of Selectpersons voted on March 19 to increase the sewer rates for the town by 8%. Water and Wastewater Superintendent Dalton Plante stated at the meeting the rate increase could be attributed to three factors; union contract negotiations, the allocation of an additional $15,000 to offset PFAS sludge removal costs, and inflation.

Some maple producers had noticed a lower sugar level in sap, which was resulting in more sap used during production and darker maple syrup. Wilton Selectperson David Leavitt, owner of Long Drive Acres Maple Farm, noted that the sugar levels in the sap were lower than usual. Typically, it takes roughly 40 gallons of maple sap to produce the normal yields, Leavitt said. This year, however, he used 70 gallons to match their normal sugar content.

Farmington selectmen on March 26 approved using $20,000 in American Rescue Plan Act [ARPA] funds for a construction service agreement to determine cost and scope of repairs for the Community Center roof. In February 2022, selectmen approved using ARPA funds that had not been committed, about $700,000 for roof repairs. In October 2023, two bids for the work were rejected, the second time bids were requested for the project. There were concerns about replacing the roof between cost and risk of interior damage.

The Farmington town meeting on March 25 saw a report of municipal election results, two people recognized for their years of service to the town, and all articles passing with only a few questions raised. Matthew Smith received 159 votes for a three-year term on the Select Board. For the RSU 9 director positions, Gloria McGraw received 164 votes for a three-year term and J. Wayne Kinney 163 for a one-year term. Bunker was recognized and thanked for 52 years of service to Farmington. Lloyd Smith received an award and gift upon his retirement from the Budget Committee. He was a member for 25 years.

APRIL

Farmington selectmen at their March 26 meeting approved renewing two agreements with Industry, one for fire services and one for bulky waste/recycling. The agreement, which runs from April 1 to March 31 [to coincide with annual town meetings] included payments from Industry of $10,000 to cover administrative services plus $20,000 to provide emergency response to calls and daily duties.

Mt. Blue High School chose Levi Bogar to receive the 2024 Principal’s Award, an honor he shares with his father Jake Bogar, who won the same award in 1993 at Mt. Blue. Principal Joel Smith shared the announcement on March 29, and he, Bogar, and the other award recipients with their respective principals were to attend an honors luncheon at Jeff’s Catering in Brewer on April 6. Bogar was “a well-rounded student, demonstrating both academic excellence and athletic prowess” according to Smith.

After another lengthy debate, the RSU 9 board of directors voted on April 9 to form a Turf Committee with the purpose of updating Caldwell Field. A report estimated costs for the field at $1,672,697.72. The cost included $694,479.98 for site preparation and landscaping work, $97,227.20 for construction, and $880,990.55 for material costs. It also stated in the report that the turf committee has a completion goal set for 2026.

Farmington selectmen on April 9 approved using $10,000 from the Judith Bjorn donation to convert Philbrick Park in Farmington Falls to a multi-use Little League and softball field. The need for a municipally owned softball field was brought to the attention of Matthew Foster, director of Parks/Recreation. Foster said the three available fields at University of Maine at Farmington, Mt. Blue High School and the middle school are heavily used, those teams have priority. Foster said the project would be easy.

The RSU 9 administration presented the budget for the 2024/2025 fiscal year at a district budget meeting on April 11. The proposed budget came to a total of $45,155,670, an increase of $3,445,002 from the previous year’s budget. Elkington emphasized the use of Balance-Forward funds that would be used to offset certain increases among the different budget items. The Balance-Forward plan is made of previous budget savings by applying a three-year system-plan to reduce possible tax increases.

Old South Church of Farmington houses Annie’s Beanpole, a medical equipment lending library, it was reported. Through this service, the church supplies medical equipment free of charge to those in need. Borrowers sign the waiver and the equipment can be used for as long as needed. Sherry Jenckes, a volunteer, said the inventory includes crutches, walkers, hospital bed rails, wheelchairs, ramps, shower seats, grab bars, tub rails, glucometers and more.

Farmington selectmen on April 23 approved crosswalk art to be applied in 2025 as part of the local Rotary’s centennial celebration. Rotary would supply the paint in accordance with any rules and regulations from Department of Transportation or the town, Lisa Laflin, a Rotarian and owner of Wears and Wares, said.

“One specially designated crosswalk would be designed and painted by youth,” Said Laflin.

The Wilton Board of Selectpersons voted unanimously on April 23, to accept a correction that was made for the water budget that was submitted earlier this year. The correct total for the water department’s budget for the upcoming 2024/2025 fiscal year is $713,879. The total was originally set for $711,580 and was accepted by the Select Board at a meeting in February. According to Town Manager Maria Greeley, the incorrect number was a clerical error and did not affect any of the items budgeted for the water department.

MAY

Farmington selectmen on April 23 approved the Wastewater/Sewer Department’s $1.24 million budget for 2024 and voted to use the same rates as the previous year. The rate per quarter was $48 for a minimum of 500 cubic feet and $9.60 per 100 cubic feet thereafter.

“The overall budget increase is 2.02%,” Town Manager Erica LaCroix said. As was done for other departments, some capital reserve accounts were moved, she noted. That lowered the operating budget for non-personnel by three percent, she stated. “Most of the budget is largely status quo,” she added.

Pay rates for employees were about the only thing that changed, Director Stephen Millett said.

Seven Cascade Brook School [CBS] students were recognized in a ceremony at the school on April 25 for their participation in ExploraVision, a science competition that challenges kids to come up with viable solutions to real world problems. Designed for students K-12, ExploraVision engages students to tackle problem solving in the real-world using STEM [Science, Technology, Engineering, Mathematics]. One of the projects done by CBS students was titled H.E.L.P, which stands for ‘Helping Everyone Live Perfectly’, an earpiece that a user would wear and receive active medical data and relay that information to them. The group’s project earned them an honorable mention for placing in the top 10% of the 2,000 teams that entered nationally.

Farmington selectmen at their meeting on April 23 accepted the $24,235 bid from Fowler’s Roofing of Gardiner to replace shingles on 11 buildings at Hippach Field. For the project, $18,667.82 was available from the Peter Mills Hippach Trust, Foster said. The remaining balance of $5,567.18 would come from the Hippach Field Capital Reserve Account which had a balance of $19,499.85, he said.

The Kingfield Selectmen meeting on May 6, was packed as Superintendent Laura Columbia presented the proposed 2024-25 budget for Maine School Administrative District [MSAD] #58. Columbia presented goals for reading levels, communication, and facilities.

“This year’s budget, we are looking at an overall increase of 3.06%,” Columbia said, which also included adult education. The total including the adult education cost of $22,439 was $11,907,914.

Vickie Lailer, second-grade teacher at W.G. Mallett School, was named the Franklin County Teacher of the Year. Lailer and the other 15 teachers, chosen out of 630 nominated teachers, were honored at the Maine State House on Thursday, May 9, where she and her colleagues received a plaque from Gov. Janet Mills and got one-on-one time with Education Commissioner Pender Makin. Lailer taught for 15 years before receiving the award.

Police and Fire Rescue personnel were recognized at the Farmington selectmen meeting on May 15 for efforts undertaken during a fire at 513 Holley Road on Feb. 23. Homeowners Mary and Doug Dunlap were asleep when the fire broke out, were awakened by fire detectors. Neighbors called in the fire and then-police officer Rex Schweighofer was first on the scene. There was some damage, but the house was saved.

RSU 9 had the $45 million budget for the 2024-2025 fiscal year approved at the annual budget meeting on May 21. Presented were 22 articles and all passed. The overall budget saw an 8.26% increase over the previous year. However, taxpayers were only accountable for 4.45%, with the remaining increases covered by the district’s Balance-Forward account.

Despite consistent rain, over a hundred Franklin County residents were in attendance at Farmington’s Memorial Day services held at the Teague World War I Memorial Arch and Meeting House Park on May 27. Services included speeches from members of the Farmington community and four ceremonial wreathes that were placed at the WWI Memorial Arch, the World War II Veterans Honor Roll, the Civil War Monument, and the Monument to All Wars by members of Roderick-Crosby American Legion Post 28, Cub Scout Pack 585, and Boy Scout Troop 546.

The Village Enhancement Committee [VEC], established in 2011 by Cynthia Orcutt through the Village Enhancement Plan, met with the Kingfield Select Board on May 20 to discuss its responsibilities. Town Manager Leanna Targett addressed recent issues surrounding communication and protocol within the VEC.

“As you know, you all got an email from me talking about rights and responsibilities, to sort of ‘reign’ them [VEC] in,” Targett said. Referencing an instance where the committee demanded the use of a particular contractor, Targett said, “Mark’s great and all, but that is just not professional.”

Better communication was a highlight of the meeting.

JUNE

The Wilton Select Board on June 4 discussed a request from Dixfield Town Manager Alicia Conn for police services.

“We just need more information before we are going to spend any more time on researching and putting numbers together and presenting to you all,” Wilton police Chief Ethan Kyes said.

Farmington selectmen on May 28 approved a new tree ordinance which voters would consider when the next town meeting was to be held. The ordinance was brought up multiple times at previous meetings before gaining approval.

“It is one of those things,” Selectman Matthew Smith said. “We have to have one in order to keep the Tree City USA [designation].”

At the Farmington Select Board meeting on June 11 Town Manager Erica LaCroix said she would set a special meeting prior to the strategic planning meeting for Franklin County scheduled for June 25 to go over topics that should be addressed at that meeting. LaCroix discussed roles and expectations placed on the county and town.

Voters weighed in on the local school district budget June 11, and also agreed to zoning changes that would pave the way for new housing to be built. The proposed Maine School Administrative District 58 budget of $11,885,475 represented a 3.06% increase from the previous budget. Kingfield’s portion was $2,107,864, which amounted to a $228,946 – or 12.19% – increase from the 2023-24 budget. Kingfield voters also reviewed Jordan Ventures’ contract zoning application for two proposed four-unit apartment buildings at 47 West Kingfield Road, which necessitated changes to setback and density regulations. Voters approved the measure 143 to 52.

More than 60 residents of Phillips gathered at the Phillips Area Community Center on June 15 to vote on a proposed $1.4 million municipal budget and the future of the town’s fire station, passing all 41 articles. The budget, which represented a 3.4% increase from the previous year passed without significant opposition.

An expensive research buoy that went missing from its usual location on Wilson Lake sometime last winter was found. The buoy was connected to cables with sensors that recorded data about water quality. The information showed changes in the lake’s health, which could impact plant and fish life, Sandy Muller, president of Friends of Wilson Lake said. The buoy was located at the very far end of the lake where Wilson Stream comes in, Muller said.

Farmington selectmen on June 25, approved $5,081.59 for purchase of a software system that would help track performance of new hires, provide a direct link to department policies/procedures and track performance evaluations. Police Chief Kenneth Charles said the new program could help mitigate risks, there could be cost savings in the long run.

Gov. Janet Mills attended a ribbon-cutting ceremony June 25 to celebrate the opening of the new Bjorn Center for Career and Technical Education [CTE] at Mt. Blue Middle School. The event marked a significant milestone for the local community, providing students with hands-on learning opportunities in trades such as wood and metal work, robotics and culinary arts. The Bjorn Center, named after Farmington businessman Dick Bjorn, was made possible through his generous $2.8 million donation.

