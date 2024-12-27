FARMINGTON — Franklin County Animal shelter is a no-kill shelter, which means they never euthanize animals due to a lack of space. Several hundred cats, dogs, and small animals come through the shelter’s doors each year. The shelter is committed to saving all healthy and treatable animals. They are a non-profit animal shelter focused on providing temporary care and shelter to stray, homeless, and abandoned animals within our community. The lobby, kitten, and available adult cat rooms are open to the public Monday to Saturday, Noon to 4 p.m. and they are performing dog adoptions by appointment. Please call 207-778-2638 during our office hours to schedule.

Cat of the Week – Alvin: Alvin is an older boy who not only loves affection – he hugs. If you’re looking for a snuggle buddy, this handsome cat fits the bill. He is not food aggressive, and is very patient when you are serving his food. He is thoughtful and calm, preferring to sleep tucked away out of sight, and minding his business with other cats. Come visit Alvin at the shelter today, and prepare to fall in love.

Dog of the Week – Ninja: Ninja is a high energy mixed breed boy who has creative skills as an acrobat. He would love to meet your dog, but cannot live with cats due to his strong prey drive. He would really love a very active and stimulating home environment, and would love outdoor time as much as possible. His human should be ready to invest some time and attention in his training, and he has a ton of love to give. Make an appointment to meet Ninja today.

Copy the Story Link