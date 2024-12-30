WILTON — A budget timeline that begins in February and leads up to the 2025 town meeting on June 16 was approved by the Select Board on Dec. 17.

Town Manager Maria Greeley said she will meet with individual department supervisors to receive their proposed budgets between Feb. 1 and Feb. 28.

The Select Board and Finance Committee will be given the proposed budgets on March 10.

Both the board and committee will meet with nonprofit organizations to hear their budget requests, such as MaineHealth EMS ambulance service, formerly known as NorthStar EMS, at 6 p.m. March 17 at the town office at 158 Weld Road.

The Select Board and Finance Committee will meet with the town’s department supervisors at 6 p.m. on the same evening.

The Select Board and Finance Committee will vote on the budget at 6 p.m. on April 14.

The Select Board will meet at 6 p.m. on April 28 for a final vote on the warrant to go to voters.

Town elections will be held June 10, and the town meeting will be June 16.

Greeley thanked Town Clerk Heather Harris for her work for the town of Wilton. She started the position in December 2021 and her last day will be Jan. 2.

The board also approved an overlimit weight permit for the contractor that will be working on a $3.5 million replacement of Bridges Bridge over Wilson Stream. The contractor will be hauling construction equipment such as backhoes and bulldozers that will exceed the posted weight limits on Pond Road.

Public works foreman John Masse said the department just did work on the Pond Road. He requested a construction bond, which selectpersons agreed with. The amount will be decided later. The project is expected to begin in June 2025.

