MEXICO — For most every day during December, Andrew Tripp and his daughter, Georgia, of Rumford watch for daily clues on the Town of Mexico Facebook page about which business was hosting “Where’s Miguel, the Elf on the Shelf?”

Their names were selected among the four different people finding every place where the 5-foot Elf was ‘hiding’ in the Rumford-Mexico area.

For their efforts, they earned a grand prize of gifts from participating businesses.

This was an idea from the Mexico Town Office to feature the 5-foot Elf on the Shelf. Town Manager Raquel Welch said Miguel has now gone back to the North Pole to rest until next December.

Marilla Couch, director of the Mexico Public Library, noted the following decree that brought Miguel to town:

By order of His Honor, Nicholas XXIII, Commander in Chief of Christmas Province, Mayor of North Pole Village:

Be it known to all concerned that Miguel Juan de Jesus Navidad, Esq. is herewith appointed, for not less than the Christmas Season of 2024, Official Elf Envoy to the Community of Mexico, Oxford County, Maine, USA, and such surrounding municipalities as are deemed needful.

This commission to be administered in service to The Honorable Raquel Welch-Day, Town Manager, and such local notables and community leaders as are found worthy of the Envoy’s services.

To which I set my hand this 7th day of November 2024, as Senior Elf Administrator: Dr. Keith M Davenport, PhD; M Div; E.L.F.

