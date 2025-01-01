The calendar that most people follow for business purposes and daily living proclaimed January 1, 2025, the beginning of a new year. This is not true of all belief systems, but it is relevant and valuable in my thoughts today. In the long run, the particular day of a new year is not as important as being present with the knowledge that every moment is an opportunity for endings and beginnings.

Each year, on New Year’s Eve, Mom and I watched the crystal ball come down in Times Square on the television and listened to Guy Lombardo. As the years evolved, a new host was selected, giving a little different flavor to the celebration.

One thing stayed the same. We fell asleep at about 11:58 PM and awakened at about 12:05. Then, we’d toast the new year and sleepily trundle off to bed. In the morning, upon awakening, the day seemed to be no more important than before and no less important.

In my younger days, I had no understanding of making resolutions, and as the years passed, I guess I was always one who took each day as it came, knowing that you can’t know what you don’t know. Life will unfold as it will. As I look back at 2024, time flew so quickly that I barely remember the details, but I do remember the year was one of rapid changes and growth. This past week, I read articles and social postings recalling “best of 2024” ideas and moments.

There were the best movies, books, recipes, and songs. Whatever we could imagine, we picked out the best to represent it. Local recollections mentioned best memories and particular events marking various days of the year. The New York Times created a collection of articles that people read the most and the longest, and as I read through the list, I barely remembered any of them. I’m not sure what that says about me if anything.

I remember a collection of happy times with my family, mourning in sadness at the passing of friends and, sometimes, members of their families, and particular moments when I realized that my spiritual leanings aligned with my daily life. I remember helping people. These are all things that I find essential to my well-being.

Over the decades, I’ve learned to relinquish what no longer serves me. I work daily on letting go of negative thoughts and envisioning the world, my community, and my family as safe places to live. When troubling situations, disappointments, and trauma arise, I hope to move through them with love and courage, both outwardly and inwardly.

Because of the timing of publications, I am wrapping up my last column of 2024 and, in spirit, writing my first of 2025. I leave you with these thoughts. We each have our approach to life as it evolves. May your dreams manifest for your highest good. May you, your family, and friends be blessed with the highest forms of love and peace. And so it is.

