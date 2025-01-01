LIVERMORE— Christmas Eve Candlelight Service – December 24, 2024. Pastor Bonnie welcomed everyone to the service. The night was filled with Christmas hymns, “O Come, All Ye Faithful”, What Child Is This?”, “Joy to the World” and “The Birthday of a King”, a special reading by Lew Lyman, a special program by the children of the church and music by Debra Hebert, and the Advent candles were all lit. A special performance from Debra Hebert singing “Christmas in Heaven” and “Mary Did You Know”.

Pastor Bonnie brought a message from Isaiah 53:10 of hope, peace, joy, and love in the meaning of Christmas. As the past few weeks of Advent, we have journeyed to the manger where Christ was born. In His birth brought hope to a dying world. But that wasn’t all that Jesus came for. He came to die on a cross so that the redemption story would be complete. God’s plan from the beginning, was that Jesus would come to be the Lamb, He came to be the offering that would finally satisfy God’s anger from our sins. Jesus came to give God’s creation a chance at life. For those who chose to accept God’s free gift of salvation through Jesus, eternal life is our reward. Glory to God in the Highest!

The night ended with “Silent Night! Holy Night!” and sung by candlelight.

December 29, 2024 service. The congregation was welcomed at 9:30 a.m. to begin the morning worship service. Pastor Bonnie is away this weekend on vacation. Rev. Dr. Susan Crane brought the message. The Call to Worship, Invocation/Lord’s Prayer were recited. The hymns that were sung were “O Come, O Come, Emmanuel”, “Joy to the World”, and “O Little Town of Bethlehem”. The service ended with “Go Now in Peace”. Linda Lyman is the organist, and Lew Lyman leads the music for the congregation each week.

The message is from Luke 2:21-35 about “Christmas is Not Over”

Announcements: The congregation is collecting peanut butter for the Food Pantry during December. Bible Study will resume on January 14, 2025, at 1 p.m.

