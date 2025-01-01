Franklin County Animal Shelter (FCAS) is located at 550 Industry Road in Farmington. Our lobby, kitten, and available adult cat rooms are open to the public Monday to Saturday, 12-4 p.m. We are performing dog adoptions by appointment. Please call us at 207-778-2638 during our open hours to schedule an appointment.

Also call if you are interested in other shelter services such as Pet Nail Trim – $10/pet; Microchip Services – $20/pet; Pet ID Tags- $5/tag; Frontline, Under 70 pounds – $10; Frontline, Over 70 pounds – $15; and Cat Spay/Neuter Voucher – $40/pet.

Cat of the Week – Pete: Pete is a quiet and shy little guy who loves to watch the world below from a high shelf here in the cat room at FCAS. He does love to get pats, but maintains a vigilant watch on his surroundings. He has the softest fur ever, and the sweetest little eyes! He is sure to open up even more in his new home, so come visit with him here at the shelter!

Dog of the Week – Beau: Beau is the quintessential hound dog – he loves to sniff the ground, howl, and run in big, open spaces! Beau is a big boy, with a bigger heart, and those eyes will melt your heart when he looks to you for pats. He would love to live somewhere he can be his truest self, with lots of room and humans who love hounds! Schedule your visit with him today!

