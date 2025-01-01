LIVERMORE FALLS — Happy New Year! We’re excited for what 2025 has in store for Treat Memorial Library.

We’re thrilled to announce that Treat Memorial Library is one of the 77 recipients of grant funding from the John Henry Eldred Jr. Foundation. This is an incredible opportunity for Treat and our surrounding community. We look forward to sharing more with you as we move into the new year.

Homeschool Group will meet January 8 at 11:30 a.m. and Tuesday, January 14 at 1 p.m. We will have activities for learning and creative play. Join us if you would like to connect with other homeschooling families.

Book Club will be meeting Thursday, January 9 at 3 p.m. This month we will be reading Lies and Weddings by Kevin Kwan, as part of our Romantic Reads series. The meeting will be in person with a Zoom option. Please let staff know if you would like the zoom link for the meeting.

Thursday, January 16 is “Appreciate a Dragon Day”! We’re celebrating from 5 to 7 p.m. with a DIY Dragon craft, Design a Dragon for our display and Find out Your Dragon Name and more.

On Thursday, January 16 from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m., join us for Tails and Tales with therapy dogs and therapy dogs in training from Love on a Leash. Stop by to read a story to these great listeners or just if you need some chill with doggies time!

Lego Explorers will meet Saturday, January 18 at 10:30 a.m. Come and take on a challenge or build your own vision! Completed Lego masterpieces will be on display in the library for the month.

In anticipation of the Dog Man movie being released, we’re having a Dog Man party! Join us on Thursday, January 30, at 4 p.m. We’ll have games, treats, and a drawing to give away a copy of the new Dog Man book.

Story Time is every Wednesday at 10:30 a.m. Join us with your family for stories, activities, and a craft to take home.

On Tuesdays at 5:30 p.m., join us for Craft Circle. Bring your own project or learn along with us! This is a craft group for all ages.

Every Friday from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m., we have Ernie Steward from Spruce Mountain Adult Education visit the library to help our patrons with their technology needs. If you have questions about your phone, tablet, or computer or how to navigate online, call the library to sign up for a session with Ernie.

The library will be closed January 1 for New Year’s Day as well as January 21 in observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

Any questions or for more information, please call the library at 897-3631. Access your account and the Cloud Library for audio and ebooks through our online catalog at https://treat.biblionix.com/atoz/catalog/ . Follow us on Facebook for updates.

