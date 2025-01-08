LIVERMORE FALLS — Selectmen on Tuesday evening tabled putting out bid proposals for the sale of several town properties acquired for overdue sewer bills.

Chairperson William Kenniston said he wanted more time for Town Manager Carrie Castonguay to get more information before determining the sealed bid requirements for each property.

On Dec. 17, selectmen considered how to proceed with 22 properties that were foreclosed on due to unpaid sewer fees. They voted to put some properties on the market, develop repayment plans for several, and tabled decisions on others.

On Dec. 10, selectmen reviewed the list of 22 properties with 20 owners they were given at their meeting Dec. 3. No decisions were made but some suggestions for how to proceed were shared.

On Tuesday, officials gave updates on some properties.

“One of the properties that we had foreclosed on, 12 Bellaire Drive, we really didn’t,” Castonguay said. “The owner had come in and paid it off. We just missed it in the chaos of trying to get the list finalized. She had paid a day or two prior to the meeting.”

Tammy Gray, sewer clerk, said for 5 Gordon St. she got in touch with the mortgage company, which confirmed a mutual customer. She provided the company a detailed statement for what is owed. “They got back, said their partner will make the payment,” she said. “I don’t know exactly when.”

A property at 80 Depot St. is in foreclosure and it took time to get information to the appropriate people due to staff changes, Gray said. It is just a matter of finding out if the attorney, the mortgage company or a third party will pay, she said.

Gray said confirmation was received Tuesday that 34 Otis St. will be paid in full by Jan. 13. “That one was more than $10,000.”

Castonguay said Gray has been working on the 90-day notices for the six properties selectmen decided to sell. “We hope we don’t have to do that.”

Selectman Jim Long said several people in the community told him they were supportive of the board’s actions on the foreclosures. “I know it is a sensitive and trying thing to do,” he said.

Selectman Bruce Peary said he had several people discuss it with him. “Overall it was positive,” he said. “They all seemed to have the same concern, that anybody and everybody is a target. I said, Only if you don’t pay your bills. I made sure everybody knew we are not after your property, we don’t want your property.”

Peary stressed if people have difficulty meeting their obligations they should talk to town officials and not hope it goes away. “If we don’t know, we can’t help,” he said he told people. “We want to work with everybody but you have got to work with us too. Everybody seemed to be OK with that.”

In other business, Castonguay said real estate foreclosures take effect Jan. 12. “I looked today and there are 44 properties” with unpaid taxes. “The list will be less than that by then.”

