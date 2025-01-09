Husson

BANGOR — Husson University is pleased to celebrate the academic achievements of students recently named to the Honor’s List for the Spring 2024 semester of the 2023-2024 academic year.

Full-time online students who earn President’s List, Dean’s List and Honors List recognition must be enrolled as an undergraduate, carry a full-time load of 12 credit hours over the course of 21 weeks, complete all attempted courses in the time allotted, and achieve a designated semester grade-point average. Credits from pass/fail classes do not qualify toward meeting the minimum credit hour requirement. Honor’s List: 3.40 to 3.59 semester grade-point average.

Jasmine Dyment of Wilton, – Honors – BS Graphic/Visual Design

