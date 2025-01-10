RUMFORD — Smart Care PT, Inc (6-0) remains the only undefeated team in the Mountain Valley Rec League with a one sided victory over Flint Tropics (1-5), 95-50. Trent Hutchinson was hot from outside with 34 points (6 threes), while Cody St Germain dominated the inside with 31 more. Ben Holmes had another 11. Flint Tropics had 2 players in double figures, Brandon Mitchell 13 points and Trayvon Lane 11.

Hotel Rumford (5-1) remained in 2nd place with an easy victory over Cherry Pickers (2-4, 5th place), 66-46. Tom Danylik controlled the inside for The Hotel and finished with 22 points, Kalen Chase was next with 22 and Zach New 11 (3 threes). Cherry Pickers top men were Airick Richard with 13 points and Mateo Lapointe 10.

A & G Carpentry (5-1, third place) soundly bested Team Zespy (0-6), 93-58. Team captain, Joe Gaudreau kept his hot shooting going with 8 threes toward 26 points to lead the victors. Malik Farley added 22 points, while Zach Poisson had 15 (4 threes) and Hunter Meeks had another 12. Zespy top scorers were Pat Connery 18 points, Sean Caddigan 15 and ageless Jerome Holt 11 (3 threes).

Clean Cut Painting (4-2, 4th place) outplayed Jay (1-5) and sustained enough of a margin throughout to complete a 88-78 win. Clean Cut was led by Will Bean with 26 points and helped by Eric Berry with 19 and Keegan Pitcher with 15 (3 threes). Dom Haines was again high scorer for Jay with 30 points (6 threes), Steve Dougher added 17 points (5 threes), Jake Turner 12 and Lucus Bellanceau 10

In the previous week, Smart Care PT, Inc pounded Hotel Rumford, 75-43 to take 1st place in the Mountain Valley Rec League. In a match up of undefeated teams, Smart Care (5-0) got balanced scoring from 4 players, Cody St Germain 22, Trent Hutchinson 12, Dakota Tompkins 12 (4 threes) and Ben Holmes 10, to secure a low scoring affair win. JT Taylor had a team high 13 for The Hotel (4-1).

Clean Cut Painting won their 3rd game (3-2), defeating Cherry Pickers (2-3) in what was a close game for a while. Keegan Pitcher led the way with 29 points (6 threes) for Clean Cut. He was supported by Will Bean with 20 points and Cam Sennick 13. Top Scorers for Cherry Pickers were Mateo Lapointe 16 points, Noah Preble 15 (3 threes), Gavin Hebert 13 (3 threes) and Airick Richard 10.

A & G Carpentry brought their record to 4-1 by overwhelming Flint Tropics (1-4), 97-79. A & G had multi double digit scorers. Malik Farley was strong all game and finished with 27 points, Zac Poisson added 19 (4 threes), Jake Farnum 15, Joe Gaudreau 12 (4 threes), Bradly Shamba 11 and Hunter Meeks 10. Flint leaders were Brikeem Mitchell 14, Brandon Mitchell 14 and Treyvon Lane 10.

Jay (1-4) outlasted Team Zespy (0-5), 76-69, in battle of the bottom. Dom Haines had a big game again for Jay with 33 points (3 threes), Steve Dougher added 20 (3 threes) more and Jake Turner had 10 (3 threes). Zespy had 4 top scorers, Sean Caddigan (4 threes) and Trent Cullinan 16 each, Patrick Connery 14 and Dan Whitney 13 (3 threes).

