• Anthony McLean, 38, Auburn, warrant domestic violence stalking, warrant domestic violence terrorizing, Monday, Jan. 6, in Farmington, $500 bail, Franklin County Detention Center.

• Nicole H. Williams, 24, Jay, warrant failure to appear, Tuesday, Jan. 7, in Farmington, $100 bail, Farmington Police Department.

• Kelly A. Ross, 38, Strong, five warrants failure to appear, Wednesday, Jan. 8, in Temple, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.

• Rita Burgess, 71, Wilton, warrant failure to appear, Wednesday, Jan. 8, in Wilton, $100 bail, Wilton Police Department.

• Ryan McGinty, 48, Jay, warrant failure to appear, Thursday, Jan. 9, in Jay, 24 hours time served, Jay Police Department.

• Derek Hanson, 32, Livermore Falls, warrant failure to appear, Thursday, Jan. 9, in Jay, Jay Police Department.

Advertisement

• Nathan Teague, 19, Jay, warrant failure to appear, Saturday, Jan. 11, in Jay, personal recognizance bail, Jay Police Department.

• Dorothy Cormier, 37, Farmington, unlawful possession of schedule drug, Saturday, Jan. 11, in Farmington, $3,000 unsecured bail, Farmington Police Department.

• Jay Hanna, 63, Wilton, probation revocation, Sunday, Jan. 12, in Wilton, Wilton Police Department.

These entries reflect charges filed against individuals. Entries are not criminal convictions.