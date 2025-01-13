MEXICO — Beginning Jan. 23, the town will ask more than 2,000 taxpayers to weigh-in on future police coverage.

Since August 2024, town leadership has been working to reestablish the Mexico Police Department after it suspended operations due to lack of officers, Town Manager Raquel Welch-Day said.

“We have a few interested individuals but we’re not where we need to be to open back up as it’s a challenge to get a whole police force to come together at one time. Looking toward the upcoming fiscal year and being mindful of financial burden on our taxpayers, we need the input of our voters to decide how to move forward,” she said.

Welch-Day said the mailer will present four options:

1. Maintain the current coverage of no designated officer but utilize Oxford County Sheriff’s Department to respond as it is able. Cost: $0.

2. Designate coverage by Oxford County Sheriff’s Department for 18 hours/day (6 a.m.-midnight). Estimated cost: $480,544/year.

3. Designate coverage by Oxford County Sheriff’s Department for 24 hours/day. Estimated cost: $630,795/year.

4. Continue working on reestablishing the Mexico Police Department. Estimated cost: $945,920/year.

Welch-Day offered the following Q&A regarding the police issue.

• What happens if Oxford County decides to give a huge increase?

“We believe we’d have the place to negotiate alongside other towns in the same position,” she said.

• Will Oxford County support town ordinances?

“Most Mexico ordinances utilize code enforcement and rarely involve police. Any action in an ordinance regarding towing vehicles, the town is able to manage this without police,” she said.

“If you have questions, call 207-364-7971, ext. 4, or stop into the office and I will be happy to try to answer them.”

The polls should be returned to the Town Office at 134 Main St. in person or via mail by Feb. 14. Results will be counted the following week and posted on the town’s Facebook page and the website.

Welch-Day said the poll will provide direction to the Select Board.

Jim Theriault, a former county sheriff and a former Mexico police chief, was hired Aug. 19, 2024, for a year as chief administrator of records, evidence and inventory, shortly after the police department suspended operations due to a shortage of officers.

At a Select Board meeting Nov. 19, 2024, he said he had received eight or nine applications for the job and none of the applicants have been to the Maine Criminal Justice Academy in Vassalboro for training.

He said he was working with a 57-year-old from Quincy, Massachusetts, with 15 years experience in Massachusetts who would need a waiver so he wouldn’t have to attend the police academy.

Theriault was also working with an officer from Ontario, Canada, who he said wanted to come here, but would need a green card or a work visa to get into the country.

And he said he was working on getting himself recertified as an officer.

