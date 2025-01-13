Franklin County Animal shelter, located at 550 Industry Road in Farmington, is a non-profit no-kill shelter, which means they never euthanize animals due to a lack of space. Several hundred cats, dogs, and small animals come through the shelter’s doors each year. The shelter is committed to saving all healthy and treatable animals. They are a non-profit animal shelter focused on providing temporary care and shelter to stray, homeless, and abandoned animals within our community.

Their lobby, kitten, and available adult cat rooms are open to the public Monday to Saturday, Noon to 4 p.m. and they perform dog adoptions by appointment. Please call 207-778-2638 during our office hours to schedule.

Something new is their Shop for Franklin County Animal Shelter merchandise. There’s something for both dog and cat lovers. For instance, their “Love my Dog (or Cat)” sweetheart magnets are on sale, as are candles, t-shirts, cups, even a plush blanket! Valentines Day is just around the corner.

Emerson (dog) – Emerson is a quirky girl who loves to earn treats, and would prefer to be the sole focus of your affections! She would love to live in a home with no other pets or small children, and she will take some time to warm up to new people. She has lots of energy for outdoor play, and loves to run! Make an appointment to meet Emerson today.

Cthulhu (cat) – (Pronounced kuh·thoo·loo) Cthulhu is a strong boy cat who likes to lounge and spend time on his own. He is friendly with humans, and somewhat aloof with other cats. He bears an air of mystery apropos to his name. Come visit him and the other adult cats here at FCAS, Monday through Saturday, 12-4 p.m.

