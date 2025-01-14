JAY — Copies of the proposed $6.7 million municipal budget for 2025-26 will be available at 10 a.m. Wednesday at the town office.

The spending plan reflects an increase of 9.49%, or $583,292. Estimated revenues of nearly $3.5 million means taxpayers will need to raise nearly $3.3 million, a decrease of $38,166 from the current budget, according to Town Manager Shiloh LaFreniere’s information.

This does not include the town’s share of the Regional School Unit 73 budget and the Franklin County budget, which have not been set.

LaFreniere said she was very conservative in estimating revenue because state revenue-sharing and education subsidies have not been announced.

There are also two budgets proposed for the Fire Rescue Department, she said. If the lesser is chosen it will mean some savings.

The Select Board also took about $39,455 from the Tower/Recreation Reserve Account in the 2024-25 budget to pay for some recreational activities and insurance related to recreation. The whole amount is included in the proposed budget. Select Board members will make the decision to either keep it in the budget or take the amount from the reserve as in previous years.

Advertisement

Budget increases include 16% more for property and casualty insurance, and higher personnel and benefits amounts to keep the town competitive in the employment market.

The first budget workshop will be held at 5 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 22 at the gymnasium at Spruce Mountain Elementary School at 12 Tiger Drive in Jay. The meeting will include the Select Board, Budget Committee, LaFreniere, department heads and the library director.

Select Board and Budget Committee members will hear requests from charitable and civic organizations at 5 p.m. Monday, Jan. 27 at the elementary school. The board and budget panel will vote on the 2025-26 spending plan later in the meeting.

The annual town meeting referendum is scheduled from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. April 29 in the Community Building at Spruce Mountain Middle School at 23 Community Drive in Jay.

Nominations papers for Select Board members, Regional School Unit 73 directors and water district trustees will be available Jan. 21 at the town office. They must be filed by March 3.

A three-year term on the Select Board will be on the ballot for a seat currently held by Lee Ann Dalessandro.

There are a one-year and two, three-year positions open for school directors.

The one-year position will complete the three-year term held by former Chairman Bob Staples of Jay, who resigned in September 2024. The Select Board appointed Danielle Brotherton to serve until April 29. The three-year positions are held by Christina “Tina” Riley and Jodi Cordes.

Two three-year positions for the North Jay and Jay Village water districts are currently held by Scott White and Pamela McAllister, respectively.

Copy the Story Link