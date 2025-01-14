Wayne Neil the new facilities and maintenance director for Regional School Unit 73 gives his first administrative report on Thursday evening, Jan. 9, during the board of directors meeting held in the Spruce Mountain High School cafeteria in Jay. He was thankful for the opportunity, noting that he had huge shoes to fill but planned to give it his all. Former director Ken Vining recently retired. Also seen is Robyn Raymond, director of Spruce Mountain Adult Education. Pam Harnden/Livermore Falls Advertiser