LIVERMORE — The Select Board announced Tuesday that there will be a special town meeting Jan. 28 at 6 p.m. at the Town Office regarding a new solar project on Route 4.

Vice Chairperson Brett Deyling said the project caught them off-guard. He said they need to put an ordinance in place.

“The project will take up 19 acres and is tucked away,” Administrative Assistant Carrie Judd said. “No one will even see it.”

In other news

A new budget needs to be voted on for the children’s summer recreation program that takes place in Livermore Falls and includes children from Jay, Livermore and Livermore Falls. Last year the budget was $5,000 and this year the proposed budget is $10,963. If the budget is voted upon by the citizens of Livermore, the large sum will be split and incorporated into citizen taxes, each person paying about two to three dollars more in taxes.

The summer recreation program lasts for six weeks, five days a week and will cost around $300 per child. Last year about 219 kids were enrolled and the program had to turn people away for lack of space, said Judd. She also said that the application process will be more organized this year, including scholarship applications.

Judd brought up the possibility for a mass text or email system for residents to sign up to receive alerts from the town. She said she is looking into options but one company, Civic Plus, initially quoted the town $3,500 annually, but after seeing how small the population is, lowered it to $3,000.

