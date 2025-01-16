FARMINGTON — A local man and a Massachusetts man were indicted by a Franklin County grand jury Thursday on fentanyl, cocaine and other charges stemming from an arrest in August 2024.

Miguel A. Alvarez Jr., 39, of Webster, Massachusetts, and Jason C. Robbins, 42, of Farmington were indicted on two counts each of aggravated trafficking in schedule drugs on Aug. 29, 2024, and criminal forfeiture of property related to the case.

A conviction on each of the aggravated trafficking charges carries a penalty of up to 30 years in prison and up to a $50,000 fine.

Neither man has a defense attorney at this time, according to Farmington court records.

The two men were charged in August after local and state police, and state drug agents allegedly found over 400 grams of cocaine, 14.5 grams of fentanyl, seven firearms and over $5,600 in cash during searches of a truck, a home and a motel. That’s according to an undercover drug agent’s probable cause affidavit requesting search warrants filed with a Farmington court last year.

The police and drug agents were in the parking lot of MaineHealth Franklin Hospital in Farmington where a state police tactical team conducted a traffic stop.

Advertisement

The arrests followed a three-month investigation that included controlled drug buys, surveillance and interviews.

A Maine Drug Enforcement agent received a search warrant for 111 Twin Birches Road in Farmington, Lot 4, and a 2018 Nissan Titan pickup truck allegedly used by Robbins to sell narcotics. On Tuesday, the drug agency allegedly conducted a controlled buy of cocaine from Robbins.

Robbins had been seen driving a pickup truck south on Main Street in Farmington and law enforcement followed him to the hospital parking lot at 111 Franklin Health Commons. Alvarez was a passenger, according to the affidavit.

A search of Robbins allegedly turned up drugs and a key to a safe. A search of Alvarez turned up a key to room 28 at the Farmington Motel on Farmington Falls Road. The truck was driven to the Farmington Police Department on Franklin Avenue and locked up.

After being read his rights, Robbins agreed to speak with the drug agent, telling him he had over 200 grams of cocaine in a safe in a bedroom at his residence at 111 Twin Birches Road, Lot 4, according to the affidavit. Investigators found 402.5 grams of cocaine powder and 14.5 grams of fentanyl, according to to the affidavit. They also seized four rifles, two shotguns and one revolver, and $5,017 in suspected drug proceeds, including the MDEA drug purchase money, according to the affidavit.

Investigators with another search warrant took Robbins to the motel room he rented and found drug proceeds in two pairs of pants.

Advertisement

A search of the truck found 16.1 grams of crack cocaine and $600 in suspected drug proceeds.

The street value of the drugs was estimated at $40,000, according to Maine Drug Enforcement Agency information.

Robbins was released from the Franklin County Detention Center on $5,000 cash bail and a supervised release agreement on Sept. 5, 2024.

Alvarez was also released from jail on $25,000 cash on Sept. 5, 2024, according to a corrections officer.

Copy the Story Link