• Scott Pulk, 58, Carthage, warrant failure to register, Tuesday, Jan. 14, in Carthage, personal recognizance bail, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.

• Kristopher Woodward, 48, of Stratton, warrant failure to appear, Wednesday, Jan. 15, in Eustis, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.

• Victoria Taylor, 39, Stratton, warrant failure to appear, Wednesday, Jan. 15, in Eustis, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.

• Linwood Lovejoy, 30, Chesterville, warrant unpaid fines, Wednesday, Jan. 15, in Chesterville, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.

• Henry Robbins, 35, Farmington, warrant failure to appear, Wednesday, Jan. 15, in Farmington, Farmington Police Department.

These entries reflect charges filed against individuals. Entries are not criminal convictions.

