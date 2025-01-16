KINGFIELD — The Kingfield/New Portland Transfer Station on Jan. 9 temporarily closed its DEMO container and burn pile for six months due to significant financial shortfalls. The decision, made during a recent Transfer Station Board meeting, aims to address a $45,000 budget gap caused by unexpected costs for hauling ash under new handling regulations.

A “DEMO can” refers to a container or dumpster specifically designated for the disposal of demolition and construction debris, such as wood, drywall, shingles, and other bulk materials from building projects. The closure, effective immediately, is expected to save approximately $35,000, though the exact figure remains uncertain.

This move provides time for the board to explore solutions, including managing commercial hauls and determining whether to reopen the DEMO container by July 1. Some towns in the region open their DEMO containers only a few times a year, a model the board is now considering.

Board members explained that the current Transfer Station budget, which typically leaves little room for surplus, was nearly depleted by these unforeseen expenses. “Every year, we set our budgets with little to no surplus. This year, we were caught off guard,” board member Kingfield Town Manager Leanna Targett said. “We spent the budget we would have used for demo on ash.”

The unexpected costs stem from new regulations and increased scrutiny of ash disposal. The Maine Department of Environmental Protection [DEP] has rules for handling ash. Testing ash for contaminants like heavy metals or hazardous materials can cost $500 or more per sample.

These guidelines have been in place since at least 2008, but recent enforcement actions or changes in interpretation may have led to increased costs for facilities managing ash disposal.

The board acknowledged the constraints of their waste management contract, which runs until 2029, and noted the potential for discussions with Casella Waste Systems as an alternative. “Trash is expensive to get rid of,” New Portland Selectman Janet White said, highlighting the increasing cost pressures on the system.

Residents affected by the closure are encouraged to stay informed as the board investigates potential solutions and reevaluates the budget in the coming months. Options being considered include alternative disposal site suggestions and more limited schedules for DEMO container access.

“This is a tough situation for everyone,” Targett added. “We’re doing our best to come up with solutions that minimize the impact on residents while addressing the financial challenges we face.”

