WORCESTER, MA — A total of 356 undergraduate students at Worcester Polytechnic Institute (WPI) completed research-driven, professional-level projects that apply science and technology to address an important societal need or issue.

The following students were part of a team that completed an intensive project:

Cameron Walters from Kingfield, Maine, class of 2026, majoring in Chemical Engineering, completed a project titled The HUBitat Network: Assessing Italy’s Innovation Hub.

Elijah Fournier from Carrabassett Valley, Maine, class of 2026, majoring in Mechanical Engineering, completed a project titled Enhancing Higher Education with Specialized Generative AI.

Known as the Interactive Qualifying Project (IQP), this project is a core part of the innovative undergraduate experience at WPI. Centered around project-based learning, this hands-on approach offers students opportunities to help develop thoughtful solutions to open-ended problems. These real-world problems affect the quality of life for people in the communities where students work, giving students a chance to make a difference in the world before they graduate. About two-thirds of WPI students complete their IQPs at one of the university’s 50+ off-campus project centers located in more than 30 countries around the world.

Copy the Story Link