Bishop James Ruggieri is guest speaker at the Farmington Area Ecumenical Ministry program.
Bishop James Ruggieri of the Diocese of Portland speaks Monday morning during the annual Martin Luther King Jr. Day service at St. Joseph’s Parish, 133 Middle St., in Farmington. It’s hard to truly love when there is fear, he said, and encouraged attendees to love their neighbors more. Pam Harnden/Livermore Falls Advertiser
People sing Monday morning during the Martin Luther King Jr. Day service at St. Joseph’s Parish, 133 Middle St. in Farmington. Pam Harnden/Livermore Falls Advertiser
The Rev. John Balicki, moderator of Farmington Area Ecumenical Ministry, welcomes people Monday morning to the Martin Luther King Jr. Day service at St. Joseph’s Parish, 133 Middle St. in Farmington. The ministry hosts the annual service honoring the life and work of King. Pam Harnden/Livermore Falls Advertiser
Mary Sirois of Wilton, left, talks Monday morning with Gov. Janet Mills after the Martin Luther King Jr. Day service at St. Joseph’s Parish, 133 Middle St. in Farmington. Pam Harnden/Livermore Falls Advertiser
