CHESTERVILLE — The town of Chesterville faces key decisions regarding its budget and infrastructure amid Federal Emergency Management Agency [FEMA] reimbursements, according to Select Board Chair Eric Hilton in a Jan. 12 phone interview.

“We’re looking at whether or not to go with O’Donnell & Associates for assessing services,” said Hilton. “They’ve proposed $150,000 to complete the revaluation by 2027. At the town meeting, we would have to ask voters to set aside $50,000 annually over the next three years. It’s a significant amount, but it’s necessary.” Hilton noted that budgeting for the revaluation comes during the town’s “crunch time” in budget season.

The Jan. 9 Select Board meeting addressed bids for capital road projects. “We opened the bids and expected to simply choose the lowest one,” Hilton said. Pike Industries came in lowest at $650,298.15. Mainely Paving and Northeast Paving submitted bids of $660,632.60 and $873,745, respectively.

However, Hilton emphasized that choosing a bid isn’t as straightforward as it seems. “We have to double-check all the numbers and discuss road priorities with Clayton Tibbetts, our highway foreman,” he said. “FEMA funds we anticipated may not arrive for months or years, and that uncertainty complicates our plans.”

Hilton described the challenges Chesterville faces with FEMA reimbursements for storm damages dating back to 2022. “We’ve received $62,148.36 so far and signed off on an additional $33,055.23,” he said. They are still expecting $108,162.77 to come, but Hilton said there’s no guarantee on when that money will arrive.

Hilton explained that FEMA funds are earmarked for specific road repairs, leaving the town to prioritize which projects can move forward without immediate federal assistance. “We were hoping to use those funds to ease the burden on taxpayers, but now we have to reevaluate,” he said.

Despite these challenges, the board tentatively accepted Pike Industries’ bid. “A final decision on the roads is expected at the next meeting, alongside discussions to finalize the budget,” Hilton said.

Hilton highlighted the importance of preparing the town’s budget book for the annual town meeting. “Erin Norton, our treasurer, has been instrumental in compiling the information,” he said. “There are a lot of moving parts right now, and we’re working hard to finalize everything.”

During the Jan. 9 meeting, Lance Como was appointed to fill a term on the Planning Board, ending at the first Select Board meeting after the annual town meeting in March. The board also accepted Ruth Archer’s application to the Budget Committee, with Eddie Hastings being considered for an alternate position.

Hilton expressed appreciation for the town’s employees and committees, announcing an appreciation party scheduled this week. “It’ll be a potluck with eight donated pizzas,” he said. “It’s our way of saying thanks for all the hard work.”

As Chesterville works through budget season, Hilton remains optimistic. “There’s a lot to manage, but we’re making progress,” he said. “We’re hopeful for productive meetings in the coming weeks.”

