• Christopher J. Bland, 53, of Lewiston, warrant for failure to appear, Thursday, Jan. 16, in Farmington, $100 bail, Farmington Police Department.

• Terra Tidswell, 49, of Mexico, warrant for failure to appear, unpaid restitution, Thursday, Jan. 16, in Farmington, released to Oxford County Jail, Farmington Police Department.

• Everett J. Wright, 53, of Jay, engaging a prostitute, Thursday, Jan. 16, in Wilton, personal recognizance bail, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.

• Brian L. Pushard, 55, of Freeport, engaging a prostitute, Thursday, Jan 16, in Wilton, personal recognizance bail, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.

• Richard A. Ladd, 40, of Mount Vernon, engaging a prostitute, Friday, Jan. 17, in Wilton, personal recognizance bail, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.

• Elsa Fortenbacker, 32, of New Vineyard, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer, Jan. 17, in Farmington, $500 unsecured bail, Farmington Police Department.

• William Little, 53, of Hartford, criminal threatening with a dangerous weapon, Saturday, Jan. 18, in Jay, Jay Police Department.

• Colby Blake, 39, of Brownfield, warrant for violation of bail, violation condition of release, Saturday, Jan. 18, in Farmington, Farmington Police Department.

• Jessica Swett, 28, of Livermore Falls, warrant for failure to appear, Saturday, Jan. 18, in Jay, $50 bail, Jay Police Department.

• Sean Merchant, 27, of Livermore Falls, disorderly conduct, Sunday, Jan. 19, in Jay, $60 unsecured bail, Jay Police Department.

• Amanda Reid, 38, of Farmington, warrant for failure to appear, Monday, Jan. 20, in Farmington, $100 bail, Farmington Police Department.

• Jennifer Archer, 48, of Coplin Plantation, warrant for failure to appear, Monday, Jan. 20 in Coplin Plantation, $700 bail, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.

• David Hodkins, 45, of Jay, probation hold, Tuesday, Jan. 21, in Franklin County, Maine Probation and Parole Office.

These entries reflect charges filed against individuals. Entries are not criminal convictions.