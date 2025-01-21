LIVERMORE — During Tuesday night’s Select Board meeting, board members announced that there will be a public hearing on January 28 at 6 p.m. at the town office regarding a new solar project to take place on Route 4, no lot has been assigned yet.

“The project will take up 19 acres and is tucked away,” said Administrative Assistant Carrie Judd. “No one will even see it.”

Vice Chairperson Brett Deyling said that the project caught them off-guard, but that they need to put an ordinance in place.

Weston & Sampson are the developers of the project. This is the first solar project to take place in Livermore. More details will be provided at the public hearing where the community is welcome to ask questions.

In other news, a new budget needs to be voted on for the children’s summer recreation program that takes place in Livermore Falls and includes children from Jay, Livermore, and Livermore Falls. Last year the budget that passed was $5,000 and this year the proposed budget is $10,963. If the budget is voted upon by the citizens of Livermore, the large sum will be split and incorporated into citizen taxes, each person paying about two to three dollars more in taxes.

The summer recreation program lasts for six weeks, five days a week and will cost around $100 per child. Last year about 219 kids were enrolled and the program had to turn people away for lack of space, said Judd. She also said that the application process will be more organized this year, including scholarship applications.

Judd brought up the possibility for a mass text or email system for citizens to sign up for to receive alerts from the town. She mentioned that she was still looking into options but that one company, Civic Plus, initially quoted the town $3,500 annually, but after seeing how small the population is, lowered it to $3,000.

