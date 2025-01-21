JAY — Regional School Unit 73 board of directors on Thursday evening, Jan. 9, voted to accept the 3-year plowing and sanding bid from Jean Castonguay Excavation and Logging Inc. of Livermore Falls. It was the only bid submitted.

“We were lucky,” Superintendent Scott Albert said. “They only went up 1%, $1,000 more from what we had been paying for this year. Then second and third year it goes up $500 for each of those years.”

This school year the district is paying the company $101,500, Albert noted Jan. 10.

“They do a great job for us,” he told the directors. “It is a very big job. In years past we have tried to break it down, see if we could get other people to put in [a bid]. I get it. If you are a plow driver, have 25 driveways you can just go out, push out the end of the driveway first thing in the morning,

then go back and have time to clear it. If you do the schools you have to clear everything in order for the school to be open in the morning so you aren’t doing a lot of other jobs. This is your job, your primary job. So that is why we don’t have a lot of people put in.”

A lot of equipment, experience is needed to do it right, Albert said. “We are very lucky that we have this bid, I think,” he added.

