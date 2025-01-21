WILTON — A new Poppy’s Redemption center opened on Main Street in Wilton on Jan. 14.

Owner Arthur Vigue told The Franklin Journal over the phone that this decision came from the desire to expand the business by opening more locations. Vigue said that he is looking to open a third location as well, but that he doesn’t know when or where yet, saying that it is a challenge to find a building available for the business.

Poppy’s Redemption in Jay opened in July of 2024. Only a couple of months later, it was revealed that an appeal had been placed on the business by Four Winds Too, a competing redemption in Livermore Falls. The business claimed that Poppy’s was violating Maine Statute, Subsection 3 which states that municipalities with a population of under 5,000 people may only have one redemption center.

Vigue said that he still has not heard any update on the appeal. He said that he was told in September that it could be three, four, or five months before he hears anything. He reported that there was a new business inspector that came around recently and that both the Jay and Wilton locations passed inspection.

The new location is at 680 Main Street in Wilton. There is currently a six cent deal there rather than the normal five cents in celebration of the grand opening. Vigue also shared that they have a drop off option where customers can drop their bottles and return to pick up the money later. This process involves the customer filling out a form with their name, number, number of bags, and signature. When they return for their money, they will sign for it and be on their way.

The hours of the Wilton location are Tuesday – Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Copy the Story Link