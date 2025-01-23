Franklin County Animal Shelter is located at 550 Industry Road in Farmington. Our lobby, kitten, and available adult cat rooms are open to the public Monday to Saturday, 12-4 p.m. We are performing dog adoptions by appointment. Please call us at 207-778-2638 during our open hours to schedule an appointment. Also call if you are interested in other shelter services such as Pet Nail Trim – $10/pet; Microchip Services – $20/pet; Pet ID Tags- $5/tag; Frontline, Under 70 pounds – $10; Frontline, Over 70 pounds – $15; and Cat Spay/Neuter Voucher – $40/pet.

The shelter operates a merchandise website. Go to https://fcanimalshelter.org/ and at the top right, click on the tab that says “Shop FCAS Merch.”

The online shop is live, and ready to take your order. They currently have a collection called “Peace Love & Rescue”, and offer t-shirts, hoodies, magnets, stickers, mugs and more. There are some festive designs that would make great gifts. Each season will have new designs to choose from, and all profits go directly to FCAS.

This week the featured pets are a couple of cats looking for their forever home.

Dupe (m) – Dupe is an energetic boy who is still acclimating to new people. He can be a little shy, but he does love a good skritch if you catch him relaxing.

Ghidorah (m) – Ghidorah is very interested in learning more about you – he comes to greet you at the window, but he can also be very shy. He lives with Pears in our lobby right now, and would really love to join a household with other cats.

