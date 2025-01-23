FARMINGTON — On Jan. 14 the Regional School Unit 9 board approved the allocation of up to $250,000 from the Maintenance Reserve Account to fund the construction of a new leach field at Cape Cod Hill School [CCHS].

Superintendent Christian Elkington outlined the urgent need for the replacement. “The current leach field is nearing the end of its life and is not functioning optimally,” Elkington said. “We’ve received state support for the proposal and have identified a suitable site. If we move forward quickly, we aim to have the new system operational by the end of February break.”

When asked how the $250,000 allocation might affect other maintenance needs, Elkington assured that the funds would not impact planned projects. “The present maintenance reserve is for unexpected emergencies, not planned projects, so there should not be an issue, unless there are other emergencies that come up,” he explained.

The estimated cost of $250,000 was higher than anticipated, partly due to state requirements for a higher-quality system. Although the district solicited bids from multiple companies, only one submitted a proposal. “There are less companies able to take on these projects, and many are already booked with jobs over the next year,” Elkington stated. He emphasized that the selected contractor has prior experience with similar projects and has delivered quality results in the past.

“We are being told that this project can be completed well within the timeframe prescribed,” he said. “Obviously, a blizzard could come, etc., which would change when the work would be done,” he said. He added that the construction would not disrupt the existing leach field until all preparatory work has been completed.

Board members also inquired about safety measures and minimizing disruptions to students during the construction. Elkington addressed these concerns, noting that most of the work would occur in areas away from where students play. “The areas where most of the work is to take place is away from where students play outside,” he explained. “Barriers will be put up where and if needed.” Additionally, construction will be scheduled on weekends to ensure minimal interference with school operations.

Board members discussed delaying the project to secure better pricing due to weather, but Elkington cautioned against the risks. “Waiting is a gamble, and if the system fails, we may not find a company to take on the work in time,” he warned.

After deliberation, the board approved the motion, citing the necessity of addressing the issue promptly. The district will now work with the selected contractor to finalize the proposal and begin construction as soon as possible.

