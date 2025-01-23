LIVERMORE FALLS — Police charged a 17-year-old Livermore girl Tuesday in an October 2024 burglary at The Pharm, a medical marijuana retail store at 72 Main St., Police Chief Abe Haroon said Thursday.
The teen was issued a summons Tuesday on charges of burglary and criminal mischief, he said.
Among the items taken were about 40 lighters, many medical marijuana edibles and dabs, and a small amount of pre-rolled joints, he said.
The report of the burglary was made about 12:16 a.m. Oct. 6, 2024.
Several departments responded, including Livermore Falls and Jay police, and the Androscoggin County Sheriff’s Office and Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.
The suspect broke glass in the front door to gain entry, Haroon said.
Livermore Falls police continue to investigate a Dec. 30 burglary and theft at Fish Meadow Cannabis, another retail medical marijuana store at 93 Main St.
Haroon said edibles and jars of marijuana buds were stolen.
A window was broken to gain entry, Haroon said. Police have a couple of suspects in the case.
This is the fourth burglary of a medical marijuana retail store in town since July 29, 2023. DEAT LLC, doing business as Sugar Kush USA, was broken into at 31 Pleasant St. Two teenagers were charged. Mend North Cannabis was burglarized Sept. 10 at 57 Main St. Two teenagers were charged in that case.
There are six medical marijuana retail stores in the town.
