WELD — The popular Winter Fun Day – Take It Outside event will be held Feb. 8 from 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. at Mt. Blue State Park Headquarters, 299 Center Hill Road, in Weld.

Special admission for the day is $1.50 for those 12 and older, free for those under 12 and over 65.

A program of the Bureau of Parks and Lands, information on its website shares this year there will be nature displays and a guided nature walk. The Maine State Parks Ski & Snowshoe trailer will be on-site loaning ski and snowshoe gear for on-site use free, it notes.

The Franklin Journal reached out to Casey Smedberg, Mt. Blue State Park manager for additional information.

“The fall and early winter definitely felt like it went fast this year,” she responded by email. “We’ve been prepping for Winter Fun Day for a while now, but it still feels like it’s sneaking up on us.”

When asked if there was a reason why this year the event is on the second Saturday in February rather than the first one Smedberg responded, “It was just a matter of scheduling. We have several other big projects related to other park operations that are ongoing, and the second weekend of February allowed us more space to give Winter Fun Day the undivided attention that it deserves.”

Advertisement

New this year is a display of snowmobiles from the 1990s. Smedberg noted, “This is a Park Ranger’s personal collection, and he will be there to answer questions. At present, my understanding is that he intends to bring nine machines.”

Another new addition this year is the Weld Winter Wildcats snowmobile club selling food. “The Wildcats are absolutely crucial to the maintenance of snowmobile trails here at Mount Blue, so we’re hoping this can be a good fundraising opportunity for them,” Smedberg wrote.

Kevin Cochran, club vice president told The Franklin Journal hamburgers and hot dogs would be sold.

Smedberg indicated returning events include cross-country skiing with set track provided, snowshoeing, ice skating with skates on loan in the yurt, sliding and tote sled rides courtesy of the Weld Winter Wildcats on Center Hill, and a warming fire outdoors.

When asked if there was a contingency plan in case of lack of snow Smedberg noted, “Even if there is no snow, we’re going to go ahead with the program. While there won’t be snowshoeing, skiing, or sledding without snow, there will still be ice skating, nature walks and nature displays, a fire pit and hot chocolate, games such as cornhole, and the food served by the Weld Winter Wildcats.

“Plus, prior to snow season, the ski and snowshoe trails do still get a fair amount of use as walking trails,” she continued. “In the event of no snow, guests are still encouraged to come hike those trails that they might otherwise have skied or snowshoed. We at the park are of the opinion that the great thing about winter in Maine is that even if there isn’t snow, there are still quite a lot of activities that can get people outside and enjoying state parks.

Smedberg emphasized that people don’t need their own equipment [skis, snowshoes, or skates]. “We have that here for them and are delighted when people try the equipment out, especially if these kinds of activities are things they haven’t tried before,” she added.

Copy the Story Link