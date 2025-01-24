JAY — Sports teams have raised more than $9,000 to support The Kita Center, which operates summer camps for children who have lost a loved one to suicide, Regional School Unit 73 directors learned Thursday.
It was announced at the Jan. 9 meeting that basketball teams from Spruce Mountain and Leavitt Area high schools would be raising money for the center during the games Monday in Jay.
The Kita Center has held summer camps in Maine for years, free for children impacted by suicide.
Skylar Condon, a student representative to the board, said Camp Kita is a tuition free camp for children ages 8-17 who have lost a loved one to suicide.
“We are happy to report that with the games, concessions and raffle baskets they raised more than $7,000 for Camp Kita,” Condon said. “It costs about $500 for each person … so that will cover about 15 (people) to go.”
“That is pretty awesome,” Director Andrew Sylvester of Livermore said. “You raised $7,000 for 15 camp memberships. You should be very much applauded.”
Later, Spruce Mountain high school Principal TJ Plourde said more money had come in.
“We are a little over nine grand now,” he said. “It was a really good event. We got that mostly yesterday and this morning. Just super proud of the community that we live in. The amount that people give is always above and beyond what anybody could expect from a community. I am just really happy with that.”
Send questions/comments to the editors.
We invite you to add your comments. We encourage a thoughtful exchange of ideas and information on this website. By joining the conversation, you are agreeing to our commenting policy and terms of use. More information is found on our FAQs. You can modify your screen name here.
Comments are managed by our staff during regular business hours Monday through Friday as well as limited hours on Saturday and Sunday. Comments held for moderation outside of those hours may take longer to approve.
Join the Conversation
Please sign into your Sun Journal account to participate in conversations below. If you do not have an account, you can register or subscribe. Questions? Please see our FAQs.