Plymouth State



PLYMOUTH, NH — Emma Couturier of Turner, ME, has been named to the Plymouth State University President’s List for the Fall 2024 semester. To be named to the President’s List, a student must achieve a grade point average of 3.70 or better for the Fall 2024 semester and must have completed at least 12 credit hours during the semester, at least nine of which must confer grade points, at the time the lists are finalized. Couturier is a Marketing major at Plymouth State.

