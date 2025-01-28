Beverly Richard of Jay, seated at left talks with Wanda Martin of Farmington Friday afternoon, Jan. 24, at the warming center held at Bean’s Corner Baptist Church, 17 Chesterville Road in Jay. Seen standing in back are Linda Haines of Farmington at left and Beth Hoyt of Wilton. Hoyt said the church will hold warming centers every Friday through February, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and perhaps into March depending on the weather. Pam Harnden/Livermore Falls Advertiser

