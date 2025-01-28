Cribbage



NEW SHARON — Franklin Lodge #123, located on Route 2 in New Sharon will hold a Cribbage Tournament on Feb. 6, starting at 6 p.m. There is a $5 entry fee and light refreshments will be provided.

Dinner dance

JAY — VFW Post 3335 Auxiliary in Jay will hold a Valentine’s Day dinner and dance on Feb. 15. Doors will open at 5 p.m., meal will be served at 6 p.m. and dancing from 7 to 11 p.m. Music will be provided by DJ Jason Lee of Rustic Beats.

Menu for the evening is prime rib au jus, potatoes, squash, and salad. Dessert will be double chocolate brownies with strawberries and cream This will be a benefit dance with all proceeds going to the Beal’s House at Togus. Beal ‘s house is a hospitality house for veterans and their families. Price of the tickets are $40 each. You must purchase your tickets ahead please call 897-2122. Come and join us for a night of dinner and dancing with great music for this great cause. As always thank you all for your continuing support

Suppers

JAY — The menu for Frank L. Mitchell VFW Post 3335, located at 64 Jewell St, Jay for Friday, Jan. 31 is pizza casserole night with salad, garlic bread, and dessert. Please call by Thursday each week to reserve your meals. 897-2122. All meals are served at 5 p.m. Eat in optional. $12. Please call ahead to reserve your meals 897-2122.

The February menu for Frank L. Mitchell VFW Post 3335, located at 64 Jewell St, in Jay for Friday, Feb. 7 is Shepard’s pie, Caesar salad, chocolate chip squares. All meals served at 5 p.m. A $12 donation is greatly appreciated. Call 897-2122 on Thursday of each week to reserve your meal.

Feb. 14 will feature pork roast, apple sauce, potatoes green beans and for dessert, apple spice cake.

On Saturday, Feb. 15, Post 3335 will be holding a benefit dine and dance for Valentine’s Day. On the menu: prime rib au jus, potatoes, squash, and salad. Triple brownies with strawberry and cream for dessert. Doors open at 4 p.m. and the meal at 6 p.m. Music provided by Jason Lee of Rustic Beats from 7 to 11. Tickets of $40 must be purchased in advance. All proceeds from this benefit will go to the Beal’s House in Togus, a hospitality house for veterans’ families. Call 897-2122 to reserve your seat for the benefit dine and dance.

Feb. 21 is Dine and Dance night with Country Fusion from 6 to 9, Doors open at 4. Featuring ham steak, roasted garlic rosemary potato wedges, peas and dessert will be peach cobbler. Dinner and dance $20, dance only $10. You must call by Thursday, Feb. 20, to reserve your meal

Feb. 28 Chicken, broccoli and rice casserole, and banana pudding.

Trivia



FARMINGTON —Trivia Night at the Homestead is back for another lively game of question and answer for a good cause. This popular library fundraiser will be on Jan. 30 at 6:30 p.m. The topics, set by the previous competitors, will be baseball, 80s music, The Big Band Theory sitcom, and Animal Reproduction. Now is the time to band together with a group of friends (or just acquaintances.) and test your knowledge with these varied topics for the chance to win a prize. Prizes will be awarded to the first, second, and third place teams.

Sales are $5 a ticket. You may stop by the library to purchase tickets or call us during our open hours at 207-778-4312 to reserve them. The library is open Tuesdays 10-6 p.m., Wednesdays and Thursdays 10-7 p.m., Fridays 10-5 p.m., and Saturdays 10-2 p.m. Reserved tickets will be held for three days and must be picked up and paid for at the library. Participants are welcome to play solo or as a group of up to six people. The game begins at 6:30 so we encourage you to get there early to settle in with food and drinks.

For more information contact the Farmington Public Library at 207-778-4312 or email librarian@farmingtonlibrarymaine.org. Please note that ticket reservations will only be taken in person or by phone at the library during open hours, not through email. We hope to see you all there for another fun-filled night of trivia.

Concert FARMINGTON — ArtsFarmington is pleased to present a flute and piano concert featuring Marvento on Sunday afternoon, March 9, at 2 p.m. The concert will be in Nordica Auditorium, Merrill Hall, UMF, and doors will open at 1:30 pm. Some refreshments will be served after the concert. The Boston-based musicians are flutist Weronika Balewski and pianist Elizabeth Basconi. Weronika and Elizabeth are performers and teachers who are active as chamber musicians and instrumental teachers. They founded Marvento Duo in 2013 to collaborate as both performers and teaching artists. Admission $20, more if you can, less if you can’t. All welcome, no one turned away. Free for UMF students. Youth 18 & under free through our Arts Inspire Youth program. Purchase tickets on our website, artsfarmington.org, or at the door. The auditorium is handicapped accessible. The entrance door to Nordica Auditorium is located on Academy Street at the back side of Merrill Hall. For questions email president@artsfarmington. Church LIVERMORE FALLS —The First Baptist Church of Livermore Falls will have its annual “Soup”er Bowl Sunday will happen on Feb. 9 after Worship. There will be a sign-up sheet in Feb. for those who want to bring their favorite soup or “chow-duh” to share. Shopping FARMINGTON — Franklin County Animal Shelter merchandise is available to purchase. Great gifts for animal lovers can be found at https://fc-animal-shelter-maine.printify.me/products. The shelter is located at 550 Industry Road in Farmington, and you can visit the lobby and, kitten room and available adult cat is open to the public during our normal business hours of noon to 4 p.m. Monday through Saturday.

